Independent: Any outcome of French elections will lead to cuts in aid to Ukraine

Any outcome of the second round of parliamentary elections in France will lead to a reduction in aid to Ukraine, warned British newspaper The Independent.

The article points out that even in the most favorable scenario, aid from Kyiv’s major NATO ally will decrease. The publication puts forward two most likely scenarios: either a far-right politician could become the French prime minister, or the parliament would be in limbo between the National Rally and Renaissance parties, and, as the publication claims, “either outcome would be nothing less than a victory for Moscow.”

If Jordan Bardella becomes prime minister, the possibility of sending more long-range weapons and French troops to Ukraine will be ruled out. In the second scenario, the French parliament will most likely be paralyzed on foreign policy issues, and the left will be divided over what position to take on Ukraine and the conflict, the article says.

The publication also recalled that Paris is running out of SCALP missiles, which it sent to Ukraine, and that French President Emmanuel Macron’s comments about French troops “were greatly exaggerated.”

Earlier, French political scientist Pascal Boniface said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is already winning the conflict in Ukraine, while no country believes in the success of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the battlefield. The expert dismissed doubts about Russia’s victory, noting that for Putin “the situation is becoming a little clearer.”