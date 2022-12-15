Volodymyr Rogov said that Ukraine’s attempts to attack Melitopol will be stopped

The head of the movement “We are with Russia” Volodymyr Rogov warned Ukraine against attacking Melitopol, such attempts would be stopped. This is reported RIA News.

“We advise them not to even look in the direction of Melitopol and to abandon the suicidal adventure before it’s too late,” Rogov said, stressing that the Russian army has all the necessary forces and means to stop the attempts of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to attack.