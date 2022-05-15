Home page politics

Astrid Theil

Russia’s troops experience further setbacks in the Ukraine war. There is even talk of a Putin putsch. The news ticker.

Of the Head of the Ukrainian military intelligence service expects a “tipping point” in the war to come in August.

Turkey has agreed to do thisto evacuate the Ukrainian defenders of Mariupol.

This News ticker about the military fighting in the Russia-Ukraine war is continuously updated.

Update from May 15, 7:08 a.m: According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the situation in the Donbass region remains “very difficult” for Ukraine. The Russian troops tried to achieve “at least a certain victory” there, said the Ukrainian President in his daily video address on Sunday night.

On the 80th day after the invasion, that seemed “particularly crazy,” he adds. Russian troops are concentrating their attacks on eastern Ukraine after failing to advance towards Kyiv. Selenskyj was confident: “Step by step we are forcing the occupiers to leave our country.”

Russian troops are attacking on a broad front in eastern Ukraine. Among other things, the Russian army is particularly active in Donetsk, the Ukrainian general staff wrote on Facebook on Saturday. All of the information could not initially be checked independently.

Recording from May 13: Scene from Mariupol in the Donetsk region © Uncredited/AP/dpa

Ukraine War News: Turkey plans to evacuate Mariupol fighters

Update from May 14, 8:54 p.m.: Russian troops are said to be forcing Ukrainian civilians in Mariupol to remove their Ukrainian number plates. Once again Kyiv Independent wrote, citing local media reports, the civilians are said to be attaching Russian license plates to their vehicles. However, this information cannot be independently verified.

Update from May 14, 7:15 p.m.: Turkey has offered to evacuate the last Ukrainian soldiers defending Mariupol. Once again Kyiv Independent reported, Ibrahim Kalin, a government spokesman for Turkey, told Reuters that the offer was made. The wounded would be taken to safety across the Black Sea. The Kremlin has not yet agreed to the offer.

War in Ukraine: Ukrainian soldiers have slowed down Russian advances in the east

Update from May 14, 3:15 p.m.: According to their own statements, the Ukrainian troops have slowed down the Russian advance in the east of the country. As the governor of the Lugansk region, Serhiy Gajday, announced on Saturday, the Ukrainian soldiers repelled the enemy’s attempts to cross a river and thus encircle the city of Severodonetsk. In the north, Russian forces are said to have withdrawn from the city of Kharkiv, which had been a priority for Moscow, according to Ukrainian sources.

“Fierce fighting is currently going on on the border with Donetsk region, on the side of the city of Popasna,” Gaiday said. According to the governor, the Russian troops suffered heavy losses in soldiers and weapons. “An entire Russian battalion refused to attack because they saw what was happening,” the governor said. This was reported by the Ukrainian side, who allegedly intercepted phone calls. Aerial photos showed dozens of destroyed armored vehicles on the riverbank, as well as wrecked pontoon bridges.

The British Ministry of Defense confirmed that Russian troops suffered heavy casualties after Ukrainian forces repulsed their attempt to cross the river. The maneuver speaks “for the pressure under which the Russian commanders are to advance their operations in eastern Ukraine”. The ministry stated that the Russian armed forces “have not made any significant progress despite the concentration of their forces in this area”.

Finland and NATO: Russian military maneuvers in the Baltic Sea

Update from May 14, 1:00 p.m.: Two days after Finland announced its intention to join NATO, Russia has held extensive military exercises around Russia’s Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad. SU-27 fighter jets were also used in this military exercise. This is reported by the Interfax agency, citing the Russian Baltic Sea fleet. During the maneuver, an air raid on Kaliningrad was simulated. The destruction of enemy aircraft was practiced. The Russian province of Kaliningrad with the city of the same name is located on the Baltic Sea between Poland and Lithuania.

Donetsk: Russia reports up to 100 “destroyed” Ukrainian soldiers

Update from May 14, 12:30 p.m.: According to Russia, during the Ukraine war it fired on several command posts and two ammunition depots in the Donetsk region. Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in Moscow on Saturday that 23 units of military equipment were also disabled and up to 100 Ukrainian fighters were “destroyed”. In addition, 18 command points and 543 military positions were fired at with rockets and artillery on Saturday night.

The Donetsk region was the focus of the attacks. An ammunition depot belonging to the Ukrainian armed forces in the Cherson region is said to have been destroyed. The Russian side previously announced that it was in control of this region in southern Ukraine. Russian air defenses also shot down a total of 13 Ukrainian drones in the eastern regions of Kharkov, Luhansk and Donetsk, Konashenkov said. These statements cannot initially be verified independently.

Ukraine War: Russia suffers heavy casualties

First report from May 14, 10 a.m.: Kyiv – Russia is losing more and more soldiers in the Ukraine war. Almost every day, the Ukrainian General Staff publishes statistics on the death toll of Russian military personnel. Contrary to many expectations, Vladimir Putin* spoke in his speech on May 9 of “heavy losses” that Russia had suffered in the Ukraine war. However, the figures published by the Kremlin are far below those of the government in Kyiv.

The head of the Ukrainian military intelligence service, Kyrylo Budanov, recently emphasized in an interview with Sky Newsthat the strength of the Russian army is a myth. The troops are much more a “horde of people with guns”. Many soldiers would leave their positions and give up their equipment in artillery battles. Nevertheless, Budanov did not speak of an early victory for the Ukrainian troops.

Ukraine war: Ukrainian intelligence chief expects “turning point” of war at the end of August

In his estimation, there will be fighting for several more months. However, he expects a “turning point” in the second half of August. Budanov expects the end of the war towards the end of the year. “We know their plans, mostly when they are made,” emphasized Budanov in an interview. The Ukrainian army knows everything about the “enemy”.

The Ukrainian leadership currently sees the beginning of a “third phase” of the Russian war of aggression. Viktor Andrusyw, adviser in the Ukrainian Ministry of the Interior, explained on television on Saturday night that the first phase was an attempt to overrun Ukraine “in a few days”. In a second phase, the Ukrainian troops were to be surrounded and crushed.

Ukraine war: “The coup in Moscow has begun”

“And they didn’t manage that either,” emphasized Andrusyw. In the new “third phase” the Russian troops would prepare to defend the territory gained so far. “It shows that they want to make a long war out of it,” Andrusyw said. Apparently, the Russian government thinks that it can force the West to negotiate and thus force Ukraine to give in.

Regardless of the assessment of the further development of the Ukraine war, Kyrylo Budanov emphasized that there would soon be a change of political power in the Kremlin. “The coup in Moscow has begun,” Budanov said in an interview with Sky News. He also answered the question of whether a state empire in Russia was being prepared with an unequivocal “yes”.

Ukraine war: rumors about Putin’s health: cancer and other diseases

Bundanov spoke in the interview Sky News finally also about Putin’s allegedly very bad state of health. The Russian President suffers from cancer and other diseases and is therefore “very ill”. It was in poor “mental and physical” condition. The Kremlin has not yet taken a position on this latest information. Budanov’s and Andrsyw’s statements cannot be independently verified. (at)