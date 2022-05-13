KBarely two and a half months after Russian troops invaded Ukraine, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russia’s strategic defeat is “obvious”. Moscow’s defeat was “obvious to everyone in the world and also to those who still communicate with them (the Russians),” Zelenskyy said in his daily video message on Thursday evening. Only Russia does not have the courage to admit defeat. “They are cowards trying to hide this truth behind new missile, air and artillery strikes.”

Selenskyj criticizes Russian attacks on schools and clinics

The Ukrainian leader has criticized the recent Russian attacks, which hit a school in Chernihiv in the north of the country. “Of course, the Russian state is in a state where any education only hinders it,” said Zelenskyy. Russian commanders who gave such orders to shell educational institutions were “simply sick, incurable”.

In addition, 570 health facilities in Ukraine have been destroyed by Russian attacks since the beginning of the war, including 101 hospitals. “What’s the point?” Zelenskyj asked. “That’s nonsense, that’s barbarism.” For him, this is a sign of Russia’s self-destruction.

Zelenskyi adviser accuses Russian leadership of “idiocy”

Zelenskyi’s adviser Oleksiy Arestovych attributes his occasionally incorrect analyzes of the events of the war to the “terrible idiocy” of Russia’s political and military leadership. “I actually consider them to be people of average minds,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s adviser said, according to a Unian agency report. “But then they do something that would never have occurred to me because it’s so stupid.”

Russia recently “scraped together” another 15 combat units to throw them into battle. “In the past five and a half thousand years of military history, no greater idiocy can be found,” said Arestovych. Recently he had not ruled out a new offensive by the Russian army against the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and spoke of a “senseless suicide”.







Negotiations for soldiers in Azov steel continue

With international support, the Ukrainian leadership is continuing its efforts to rescue the soldiers at the besieged Azov steel plant in the port city of Mariupol. “We have opened a new round of negotiations,” Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said, according to Ukrayinska Pravda. The government in Kyiv has given the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross the mandate to hold talks with the Russian side, and Turkey is now involved as a mediator.

The aim is an evacuation in several stages – the first priority is the rescue of 38 seriously wounded defenders from Azov steel. If this works, “then we move on”. Among other things, Ukraine is ready to exchange Russian prisoners of war for the Azov steel wounded. In an interview with the ARD daily topics, one of the fighters described the difficult situation. “Our lives mean nothing, my life means nothing,” said Illia Samoilenko. At the same time, he had little hope for the future: “It could be our last conversation.”





