Of: Michelle Brey

Footage provided by the Press Office of the President of Ukraine shows President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivering a speech. (Archive photo) © -/Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/Planet Pix via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

The Ukraine war rages on. Meanwhile, President Zelenskyy has stripped two Ukrainian generals of their ranks. A major general was arrested.

Kyiv/Munich – The Ukraine war continues on day 37. Heavy fighting continued in many parts of Ukraine on Saturday night (April 2). Here is an overview of the events of the night. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced tough action against collaborators. In addition, two Ukrainian generals were stripped of their ranks and one general was arrested.

Ukraine war: Selenskyj arrests fleeing major after generals were thrown out

In the escalating Ukraine conflict, a major general of the reserve of the Ukrainian civil service SBU was prevented from leaving the country illegally, according to the authorities. At a border crossing to Hungary on Friday (April 1), the general presented forged papers stating that he was not conscripted. This was announced by the State Investigation Bureau of Ukraine in Kyiv. As a military rank, the man had given a enlisted rank, namely private. The Major General had been arrested, it said.

In a video message on Friday night, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had stripped two SBU brigadier generals of their military ranks. He did not comment on what the high-ranking secret service officers were guilty of. The two generals were the former head of the Central Directorate for Internal Security, Andriy Naumov, and Serhey Kryvoruchko, the ex-SBU chief for the Kherson region in southern Ukraine. Naumov had already been dismissed as head of the secret service last summer and allegedly fled abroad before the start of the war. According to the media, he is involved in smuggling and corruption at customs.

Ukraine war: Selenskyj calls generals “traitors” – and threatens penalties

“I don’t have time to deal with traitors,” Zelenskyy said in a video message on Friday. Eventually they would all be punished. The Ukrainian President expressly praised the use of other SBU employees in the war triggered by Russia under Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin.

The SBU is the successor to the former Soviet secret service KGB in Ukraine. The SBU maintained close contacts with Moscow until 2014, when Russia annexed the Crimea peninsula and fueled the war in eastern Ukraine. Therefore, there were always doubts about the loyalty of the service to the Ukrainian government.

You can read more about the background to the Ukraine conflict here.

War in Ukraine: Mayor calls on troops to lay down arms – Zelenskyj warns collaborators

Zelenskyy also warned Ukrainians in the Russian-controlled south of the country not to accept any posts in the occupation regime. In his video speech he called such people Gauleiter as with the National Socialists. He warned collaborators on Russian-occupied territory. “My message to them is simple: responsibility for the collaboration is unavoidable.” According to Ukrainian sources, Russia is trying to establish pro-Moscow administrations in the occupied territories.

Meanwhile, the pro-Russian separatists in the Luhansk region announced that the mayor of the city of Rubishne had defected to them. Mayor Serhiy Chortyv called on the Ukrainian troops to lay down their arms. Rubishne is the eighth largest city in the Luhansk region. Before the war it had around 60,000 inhabitants. The city was initially not in the hands of the separatists. Kiev politicians threatened Khortyv with retaliation.

In Russian, Selenskyj also addressed the parents of the young men in Russia who were drafted into military service there on April 1. The risk is high that they will be sent to the Ukraine war. “It’s guaranteed death for a lot of very young guys.” (mbr with dpa/afp)