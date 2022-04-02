Home page politics

Of: Cindy Boden

According to Ukraine, there was shelling during the night on cities in the south of the country. Selenskyj speaks of more than 3,000 rescued from Mariupol. News ticker on the Ukraine war.

*: Volodymyr Zelenskyj expects heavy attacks in the east. According to the President of Ukraine, more than 3,000 people were “rescued” from besieged Mariupol.

This News ticker on the military events in the Ukraine war is continuously updated.

Kyiv – The situation in Ukraine remains extremely tense. The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj* expects violent Russian attacks in the east of his country. “Russian soldiers are being brought to the Donbass. Likewise in the direction of Kharkiv, ”said the head of state in a video speech on Saturday night. “The situation in the east of our country remains very difficult.”

The Ukrainian General Staff announced that Russian troops would be withdrawn from the exclusion zone around the former Chernobyl nuclear power plant and from adjacent areas in Belarus. Apparently they were to be transferred to the Russian Belgorod region, from where the advance to Kharkiv would take place.

War in Ukraine: Explosions in a tank farm could slow down supplies to Russian troops near Kharkiv

However, the British military assumed that the explosions in a fuel depot and an ammunition depot in Belgorod would slow down supplies to the Russian troops off Kharkiv. This was announced by the Ministry of Defense in a tweet. A fuel depot in Belgorod went up in flames* on Friday morning. Local authorities attributed this to the attack by two Ukrainian attack helicopters. Sources in Kyiv were evasive. Days earlier there had been explosions in a munitions depot in Belgorod.

War in Ukraine: Russia probably fires rockets at several large cities in the south

According to Ukrainian sources, Russian troops fired rockets at several large cities in the south of the country on Saturday night. Two or three heavy explosions were heard in the city of Dnipro, the portal reported Ukrainska Pravda with reference to the regional administration.

The area around the city of Kryvyi Rih was fired at with rocket launchers. A gas station caught fire, said the head of the local military administration, Olexander Wilkul. According to him, the Russian forces used Grad (Hagel) multiple rocket launchers. Like all reports from the combat zones, the information was not independently verifiable. Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have recently continued.

A Ukrainian flag could be seen amidst the devastated city of Mariupol on April 1. © Sergei Bobylev/ITAR-TASS/Imago

Ukraine War: Selenskyj reports more than 3000 rescued people from Mariupol

Meanwhile, according to Selenskyj, more than 3,000 people have been brought to safety from the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol. “Today there were humanitarian corridors in three regions: Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhia,” he said in his nightly video address. “We managed to save 6,266 people, including 3,071 people from Mariupol.”

The Ukrainian President did not specify whether the people of Mariupol were taken directly out of the city surrounded by the Russian army or whether they first fled Mariupol on their own and were then taken to safety. Mariupol has been under massive fire from Russian forces for weeks.

A picture from a video provided by the Ukrainian President’s Press Office showing Volodymyr Zelenskyy before meeting the President of the European Parliament on April 1. © -/Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/dpa

In Russian, Selenskyj also addressed the parents of the young men in Russia who were drafted into military service there on April 1. "Protect your children!" he said. Parents should do everything to protect their sons from the army. The risk is high that they will be sent to the war in Ukraine. "That's guaranteed death for a lot of very young guys."