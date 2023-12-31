DAt the turn of the year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj called on his compatriots to shape the new year according to their own ideas and not to lose sight of the future of their homeland.

“We Ukrainians know better than anyone that a better tomorrow does not come by itself, because we defend each of our tomorrows with our own hands,” he said in his video address on Sunday evening, in which his wife Olena also appeared at his side. “That’s why our new year will be exactly how we want it and how we will design it.”

Zelensky pointed out that a new year is also associated with active action – he addressed people directly: “Not only the New Year's miracle, but also the year-round miracle are all of you: determined, responsible, caring and efficient.”

At the same time, he reminded Ukrainians that the country continues to be attacked by Russia and wished them strength and confidence. “Life and strength to the people who defend a free and secure future – not just their own, but that of the entire world.”