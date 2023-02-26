Home page World

The city of Chuhuiv was bombed on the first day of the war. Olena, a 52-year-old teacher, is standing in front of a hospital. © Aris Messinis/afp

The war is only a few minutes old when it hits the first civilians. Olena Kurilo’s photo went around the world that day, it was the start of a year of suffering.

Munich – It is one of the first images of the war in Ukraine, one of the most memorable and therefore probably one that still stands 365 days later as a symbol of Russia’s invasion and brutality against civilians. Olena Kurilo is photographed in the first minutes of the war in front of the hospital in her town of Chuhuiv near Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine. Now the 52-year-old tells about the background of the photo, the morning of Vladimir Putin’s attack and the dramatic consequences for her personally.

Olena Kurilo’s photo immediately becomes a symbol of Putin’s cruelty in the Ukraine war

Olena was woken up by an explosion on February 24, 2022, waiting on the couch with her bag packed for her husband, who wanted to return quickly by car. Then the pane of your own living room exploded. “I just thought, oh my god! I’m not ready to die yet, Kurilo told AFP at the time. “I was shocked, didn’t feel any pain.”

Olena Kurilo’s photo went around the world that day. A year later she is a sought-after woman. The weekly newspaper Time she says: SYou will never forget the moment of the explosion. Shards of glass flew everywhere, digging into her skin and not sparing her face or eyes. Covered in blood, she wrapped something around her head and staggered into the street to seek help. But first she saw mostly injured people. A Russian long-range missile had left a hole about ten meters wide in the front yard.

Olena’s photo from the war: “Only the next day did I find out that I had become a celebrity.”

In the star-Interview in early February, she tells how three young men in protective vests approached her: “I saw that they were from the press. They photographed me from all sides. But I didn’t care. It wasn’t until the next day that I found out I’d become a celebrity.”

Kurilo had her face bandaged by paramedics and subsequently fled to Kharkiv with her boyfriend. When Putin’s bombs fall there, too, she leaves, according to the report Time also the Ukrainian city and makes her way to her daughter in Dnipro. Not only does Olena Kurilo still have pain in her face, now she has another problem: her eyesight is failing.

Olena Kurilo is still plagued by the consequences of the Russian missile today

She went to Warsaw with her daughter to have an operation. But even after several interventions, nothing improved. To the Time– According to reports, they placed the very photographers who made them so famous in a hospital in London. “My injuries caused me agony. I’m almost blind in my right eye. i lost my teeth I’m currently flying back and forth between Warsaw and London: a British professor is trying to save my eye,” she explains star. She finances the operations through donations, as does her apartment in Warsaw.

In the meantime, Kurilo has regained at least 50 percent of his eyesight. Certainly a great consolation in a year in which she not only had to leave her homeland, but was also left by her boyfriend who stayed in Ukraine. Kurilo longs for her homeland, “but there is nothing I can return to.” (mke)