SThe war in Schebekino was omnipresent last fall. A priest told about it in his tea kitchen. Father Vyacheslav wore camouflage and had packed the bare essentials if he had to leave quickly. During the conversation with him there was a constant, short and dull bang. That was the anti-aircraft. Ukraine was attacked from the Belgorod region, and the Ukrainians fired back. There were deaths.

The market hall and a shop for household electronics burned out, and a bullet hit a funnel in the parking lot in front of a shopping center on the outskirts. Officially, almost 40,000 people live in the city on the border with Ukraine in western Russia’s Belgorod region. However, the priest estimated that even then one in four had fled.

Russia’s state television personnel know Shebekino so poorly that they sometimes refer to the city as Shemyakino or Shmekino. Pictures are currently coming from there that show shelling and evacuations. “The center is completely broken,” a masked man, who introduced himself as a local territorial defense fighter, told local media Fonar.

It is not the first time that war has returned to Russia: refineries and armaments factories are burning, military installations are being attacked with drones. No one has officially claimed responsibility for the crimes. But the suspicion is that Ukraine is not as uninvolved as it pretends.







They no longer want to be “slaves”.

That was the situation until the beginning of March, then something unexpected happened. A group of heavily armed men advanced from Ukraine into the western Russian region of Bryansk. According to the Russian authorities, “Ukrainian saboteurs” killed two people there in a “terrorist attack”.

At least part of this statement is wrong: not Ukrainians, but Russians invaded Russia. The group called “Russian Volunteer Corps” did not try to cover their tracks, but went public. Their leader recorded a video in an identifiable Russian village calling on other Russians to stop being “slaves”.



Former Russian parliamentarian Ilya Ponomarev, who lives in Ukraine and presents himself as the political spokesman for the “Legion of Freedom of Russia”, in Moscow in June 2013.

Image: dpa



Since then, the “Volunteer Corps” has made a name for itself several times. Especially on May 22 and 23, when it declared two settlements in the Belgorod region temporarily “liberated” from the Putin regime and advanced to the outskirts of the district town of Grayvoron. On Thursday morning, the “corps” and another group, the “Legion Freedom of Russia”, according to their own statements, began a new operation in the Belgorod region – near Schebekino.







Russia’s military quickly reported that a new breakthrough attempt had been thwarted and that it had “destroyed” “more than 30 Ukrainian terrorists” while still on Ukrainian territory. The “corps” informed the FAS on Friday afternoon that the operation was still ongoing.

There have been reports of Russian volunteers fighting for Ukraine since the first weeks of the war. In April 2022, the “Legion of Freedom of Russia” published a manifesto declaring that its soldiers had taken up the fight for a “new Russia”. The “Volunteer Corps” came out in public in August last year when it declared on its Telegram channel that it was fighting “for an independent Ukraine and a free Russia”.