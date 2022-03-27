Dhe President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has again called on the international community to supply heavy weapons. Both in a video conference with the Polish head of state Andrzej Duda on Saturday and in a video message broadcast on Sunday night, he called for fighter planes and tanks for the Ukrainian armed forces.

“Ukraine cannot shoot down Russian missiles with shotguns and machine guns,” Zelenskyi underscored the demand for heavy weapons. He warned that otherwise the Russian military could pose a subsequent threat to NATO’s neighboring countries.

Some time ago, Poland hinted at a possible indirect transfer of its Soviet MiG-29 fighter jets to the Ukrainian armed forces. In order not to hand over the jets directly to Ukraine, the aircraft should first be handed over to the US armed forces. This move was rejected by the United States. Such a measure could lead to a direct confrontation between NATO forces and the Russian military, which could lead to an escalation of the war, the reasoning said.

“In order to fight on an equal footing with the enemy’s forces in the air, you need both quantitative and technological upgrades,” said the Ukrainian Air Force leadership, underlining the demand for fighter jets. “We’re closing the airspace ourselves, just give us some guns.”







Mariupol’s mayor: Russians want to wipe out the city

The defenders of the Ukrainian port of Mariupol are putting up “heroic resistance” to the Russian attackers, in the words of Mayor Boychenko. In a conversation with the Unian agency, he reported on Sunday night of extremely heavy fighting. He accused the Russian military of taking ruthless action against all residents of the now heavily damaged city, including ethnic Russians. “They weren’t commissioned to protect anyone,” Boychenko said. “Your task is simply to erase the city from the surface of the earth, including its inhabitants.” This is simply genocide, “there can’t be any other name for it”. However, the Ukrainian flag continues to fly over Mariupol, it remains a Ukrainian city.

Boychenko did not want to comment on the future of the city or even its liberation by Ukrainian troops from outside. “Even the general staff of the Ukrainian army certainly has no answer,” Boychenko said. “I think we must have patience and strength, time will tell.”







Zelenskyy: Moscow is doing everything to “de-Russify” Ukraine

According to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, with its warfare directed against the civilian population, Russia is doing everything to “de-Russify” Ukraine for this and all following generations. “Where Russian has always been a part of everyday life alongside Ukrainian, in the east of our country, where they (the Russians) are currently turning peaceful cities into ruins, Russia is doing everything possible to de-Russify our territory,” Zelenskyy said Information from “Ukrainska Pravda”. In Soviet times, Russian was the dominant language in Ukraine. With the so-called Orange Revolution in 2004, the Ukrainians remembered their own language, which differs significantly from Russian.