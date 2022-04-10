The video shows plumes of smoke rising from a Russian T-72B tank in Chernihiv, northern Ukraine, and then a huge explosion in it.

It is believed that the big explosion, which occurred in the tank, was caused by the munitions inside, causing a huge flame ball.

The British newspaper “The Sun” reported that the Russian tank was likely hit by an American “Javlin” anti-tank missile.

Nothing was known about the fate of the Russian tank crew, nor when the attack took place.

Since the beginning of the war, Russians and Ukrainians alike have been using videotapes to show the blows they are inflicting on the other side.

Many view this as part of psychological warfare, including demoralizing the other side.