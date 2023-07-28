Home page politics

US Abrams tanks could be in Ukraine in a few weeks. (Archive photo) © StockTrek Images/Imago/Archive image

According to government sources, the Abrams tanks from the USA could be in Ukraine in just a few weeks. However, the states send older, modified models.

Washington DC – The USA had previously only given the delivery date of its main battle tanks to Ukraine as autumn of this year. Now several government officials, as well as an industry representative, told the online newspaper politicalthat the Abrams tanks could be on site in just a few weeks. They could therefore arrive in Ukraine in August.

This schedule may be overly optimistic, the report continues. But a possible delivery in August or September 2023 represents the most precise time frame that has been officially mentioned so far. The six people whose information is based on political were assured of anonymity because they were discussing sensitive, unofficial US government information.

Ukraine gets older and modified Abrams tanks from the US

The report also states that the US is not providing its more modern A2 version of the Abrams tanks for the Ukraine war, as they required a one-year delivery time. Instead, older M1A1 models would be delivered, which would be modified beforehand. “Sensitive technology” is removed, including in some cases secret enriched uranium armor.

According to the industry representative, the first part of the modifications has already been completed. However, it is unclear whether all necessary overhauls can be completed by the end of August, reports political further. “We are definitely working to get them to Ukraine as soon as possible,” Pentagon spokesman Colonel Martin O’Donnell said. However, he declined to give details about the schedule.

Abrams tanks and F16 fighter jets for Ukraine: Some of the training will be completed in August

The government of US President Joe Biden had said it wanted to supply more weapons to Ukraine as soon as possible, both to support the counter-offensive and to strengthen the country’s defense capabilities in the long term. In addition to the Abrams tanks, the US wants to start training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets before the fighter jets are delivered, possibly by the end of the year.

The first shipment will total six to eight tanks, according to both the industry representative and the congressional adviser. In total, the US plans to deliver 31 tanks, which is the strength of a Ukrainian battalion. Before the Ukrainian armed forces can begin operating the tanks, they must complete an approximately ten-week course on training tanks at the Grafenwoehr army base in Germany. According to a US Department of Defense official, Ukrainians are expected to complete this training in August. (n / A)