Of: Stephanie Munk

The US secret service wants to recruit Russians who are dissatisfied with their President Vladimir Putin as spies. © Mikhail Metzel/Imago

The Ukraine war gives secret services the chance to recruit disaffected Russians as spies. The FBI has probably developed its own advertisements for this – with Putin as the main actor.

Washington DC – The US secret service CIA apparently sees the Ukraine war as a great opportunity to recruit Russians as secret agents against the Kremlin regime. The US daily reports that the secret service specifically wants to recruit Russians who are dissatisfied with President Vladimir Putin and the Ukraine war as informants Wall Street Journal.

“We’re looking around the world for Russians who are just as disgusted as we are,” CIA Intelligence Director David Marlowe said in a speech to academics in the state of Virginia. “Because we are open to working together.”

According to the report, the CIA has long assumed that the dissatisfaction of many Russians with the Ukraine war offers fertile ground for recruiting new informants. Target groups include disgruntled military officials, oligarchs battered by Western sanctions, Russian businessmen and people who fled Russia.

FBI recruits informers on Facebook and Twitter – with a Putin video of all things

the Washington Post reports that the US criminal investigation agency FBI is also using a new strategy to woo Russians who are dissatisfied with the Ukraine war. The agency places online advertising on Facebook, Twitter and Google. This would be specifically displayed to people who happen to be near the Russian Embassy in Washington DC. “The ads seek to exploit dissatisfaction or anger among Russian spies and émigrés,” the report said.

Specifically, a short video of Putin is shown in the online advertising, as he just the head of the Russian foreign intelligence service, Sergey Naryshkin, harshly snapped at him and publicly duped him. Then follow the request to the addressee to contact the FBI if they are frustrated with Putin: “If you have information that could help the FBI, please contact us.”

Vladimir Putin (right) publicly embarrassed the head of the foreign intelligence service, Sergey Naryshkin (shaking hands) during an appearance. The FBI now uses this for themselves. © Alexei Nikolsky/Imago

CIA spy chief describes Ukraine war as a “massive mistake” by Putin

CIA spy chief Marlowe described the invasion of Ukraine loudly in his speech Wall Street Journal as a “massive mistake” on the part of Putin, who now offers western secret services the chance to recruit frustrated Russians. With the day of the invasion of Ukraine, the Russian president squandered all his trump cards, the CIA official said – his ability to suppress Ukraine, influence NATO and show Russia is a powerful nation.

In the Ukraine war, in addition to what is happening on the battlefield, there is also a battle between the secret services, which, according to the British broadcaster BBC intensified in recent months. Putin is said to have set up a whole network of spies in Europe, who apparently often hide behind normal jobs. Thousands of Russian agents are also said to be active in Germany. Among other things, secret service activities were observed at a military base in the Upper Palatinate, where Ukrainian soldiers are being trained.

West expelled hundreds of suspected spies

Several Western countries – including Germany – have expelled hundreds of Russian diplomats from their countries, who are said to be secret service employees. Russia, in turn, expelled a third of the German diplomats in Russia.

A secret meeting between William Burns, Director of the CIA, and his Russian counterpart Naryschkin in Ankara recently caused a stir. The CIA chief is said to have warned the director of the Russian foreign intelligence agency SWR against the use of nuclear weapons and a so-called dirty bomb. (smu)