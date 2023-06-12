Home page politics

Within a short time, a Ukrainian special unit is said to have destroyed seven Russian tanks. Enemy positions were also smashed.

Kyiv – The counteroffensive of Ukraine against Russia has according to the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy began. On Saturday (June 10) he said: “The military has started counter-offensives and defensive operations. The commanders are all in a positive mood.” According to the American news magazine, there were in the east of the country Newsweek to report the first successes right away. Here the Ukrainian special unit “White Wolves” is said to have destroyed seven Russian tanks.

New drone recordings should show how the “White Wolves” attack Vladimir Putin’s troops were involved. According to the Ukrainian General Staff, these were Kyiv smashed seven tanks and 15 Russian military shelters. All of this within a period of one week. So far, however, the images of the fighting have not been independently verified.

A destroyed Russian tank near the town of Dmytrivka. (symbol image) © dpa

Counter-offensive in the Ukraine war: Special unit “White Wolves” destroys Russian tanks

Also in the Zaporizhia region, which for the most part Moscow soldiers, the Ukrainian military seems to be celebrating its first successes in the new counter-offensive in the Ukraine war. “A convoy of military vehicles from the 83rd Brigade of the Russian Airborne Troops came under targeted fire from Ukrainian artillery,” the online newspaper said Ukrainska Pravda on Saturday. The vehicles are said to have been destroyed in the attack.

Kremlin boss Putin has meanwhile admitted that the Ukrainian counter-offensive has begun, but that the enemy troops are by no means fulfilling their tasks. The Ministry of Defense disagrees with this report Great Britain. “In some areas, Ukrainian forces may have made good progress and penetrated the first line of Russian defenses,” the statement said. (Jacob from Sass)