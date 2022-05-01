Home page politics

May 9th is a key date for Russia. However, a victory in Ukraine is unlikely to happen – experts expect Vladimir Putin to change his plans.

According to an expert thesis, Russia could initiate a further escalation stage in the Ukraine conflict on May 9th. Many observers – including French President Emmanuel Macron – had assumed that Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted to declare victory over Ukraine on Russia’s national holiday. Experts from the “Royal United Services Institute” (RUSI) in London, however, have developed a different theory as to how Focus Online reports: On May 9, Putin will announce a major offensive in the Ukraine, according to reports from the British capital.

Ukraine war: Putin before new escalation? The meaning of May 9 for Russia

May 9 is a symbolic date for the Kremlin: Russia traditionally celebrates the victory of the Red Army over Nazi Germany. In the war against Ukraine, it seems as if the Kremlin’s propaganda is trying to evoke memories of this part of the country’s history.

Again and again the Ukraine and its government are defamed as “Nazi”. Russian Major General Rustam Minnekayev recently announced, according to Russian news agencies, that Russia is currently fighting “against the whole world” as it was in World War II. “Back then, all of Europe, the whole planet, was against us. Now it’s the same, they never liked Russia.”

Ukraine War: From Russian ‘Special Operation’ to ‘War’?

However, a military victory by the Russian holiday no longer seems realistic, as military experts have already analyzed. RUSI experts are now assuming that Putin will not allow himself to be humiliated and will not meet his people empty-handed. Instead, a new offensive is to be announced: “May 9th has changed from a deadline for victory to the beginning of a huge mobilization.”

According to the report, the researchers continued: The Russian government has recognized that the Kremlin’s military objectives are more time- and material-intensive than previously thought. This speaks for a major Russian offensive in the summer: “May 9 could be the day when the Russian leadership no longer speaks of a ‘military special operation’, but of ‘war’.”

Reports by the think tank Center for European Political Analysis (CEPA) also indicate that the military elite in Russia is demanding more far-reaching military action from the Kremlin chief. (LP/AFP)