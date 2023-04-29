Russia urgently needs hundreds of thousands of new recruits but the Kremlin knows it cannot resort to a new mobilization without further ill-feeling from the population and from the ‘civilian’ factions in government concerned about the holes that have already been created in the workforce of the country. This is what emerges from the American intelligence assessments of which the Washington Post came into possession, following the ‘leaks’ on the Discord platform.

Last February, Vladimir Putin had therefore given the green light to a “silent” recruitment effort of another 400,000 soldiers for 2023 – 415,000 according to other sources also collected by the Americans, of which 300,000 are reservists and 115,000 to be sent to the front. The conclusions of the CIA report are based on the examination of signals, namely interceptions or listening of communications between officials in Russia.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022 with a force of 150,000 men. Following the partial mobilization in September, more than 300,000 had been recruited and another 50,000 are fighting in Ukraine as Wagner mercenaries, including ex-convicts. To these numbers must be added the fighters forced to enlist in Donetsk and Luhansk and the volunteer units, such as the Chechens.

In all, according to US estimates, Russia had between 189,500 and 223,000 military victims, with 43,000 soldiers killed (Moscow only admitted the deaths of 5,937 soldiers last September, the latest official communication on the number of victims at the front Ukrainian). An internal FSB document from last February indicated 110,000 victims, including dead and wounded. About half of the 500,000 troops deployed or recruited in the past 15 months remain available. But the stalemate in which the Russian military has found itself at the front since last August confirms the need for other forces.

The silent mobilization includes requests to regional governors to organize local recruitment campaigns, which have actually been launched in 15 regions of the country, and to continue collecting detainees, emerges from a second US intelligence report dated February 17th. The recent “be a man” commercial, in which somewhat humble civilians such as a security guard, a taxi driver and a trainer in the gym are transformed into strong fighters, is part of this effort and the rain of announcements on social networks goes in this direction .

Also part of this effort is Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu’s plan to expand the armed forces to 1.5 million from 1.115 million by 2026, half of them military professionals. Right now Russia complains about the need for 50,000 combat units and 40,000 in reserve.