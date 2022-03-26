Home page politics

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke in an interview about the situation in Ukraine. He described the devastation in his country and yet remained optimistic.

Berlin – “Each of us is a president and each of us is a warrior. We will all fight to the end.” This is what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview published in the world has been published. Zelenskyj described the current destruction in Ukraine, went into negotiations with Vladimir Putin and denounced Russian war crimes in the escalating Ukraine conflict.

Ukraine War: The Russian War Crimes

The Ukrainian President invoked the spirit of his people. The population continues to defend their country, despite Russian crimes: “They use weapons and bombs that are prohibited by international conventions. They kill civilians, women and children. They bomb hospitals, schools and theaters where civilians hide in basements, and they do it on purpose. They rob houses and apartments and take dishes, clothes and furniture in their armored vehicles. They rape women, torture prisoners and kill children.”

Zelenskyy assured that Ukraine would rebuild everything. The damage is still enormous: “(…) the infrastructure, the bridges and roads that we had rebuilt in recent years, housing estates, new schools, hospitals are being destroyed. Several cities are completely destroyed: Hostomel, Volnovakha, Bucha,” he said in an interview. According to Zelenskyy, a total of 550 educational institutions and 246 hospitals were bombed.

Ukraine war: Selenskyj warns of a spreading conflict

Zelenskyy said the aggression started in Ukraine. However, it was directed against all of Europe. For Selenskyj it is clear: “But Putin will not stop here, he will go further, that must be clear to all Europeans, all leading politicians in Europe and the world.” Vladimir Putin’s goal is to create a new world order by force . Zelenskyi has been preparing for a meeting with the Russian president since he was elected president: “I am now ready for this meeting, as I have repeatedly stated publicly.” According to the Ukrainian president, Ukraine is ready on the terms of a Talking about a ceasefire, however, will not allow Russia to impose an ultimatum on it.

Zelenskyy’s appeal: give us aircraft, air defense systems and so on

According to Zelenskyy, the biggest losses for Ukraine are the civilians who die from bombing, air and missile attacks in the cities. He appealed again to NATO: “But at least give us weapons now, with which we can protect our skies.” Give us planes, air defense systems and so on.” In addition, the Ukrainian president called for further sanctions against Russia from all states.

Selenskyj continued to adhere to the plan to bring his country into the European Union: “After all, today it is Ukraine that is defending all European values ​​and freedoms in a bloody fight (…).” This war also made it clear that who are the friends of the Ukrainian people and who are just spectators. (LP)