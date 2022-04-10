Home page politics

Volodymyr Zelenskyj © Evgeniy Maloletka/dpa

Hundreds of thousands are fleeing. Russia and Ukraine exchange prisoners. Selenskyj calls for more toughness against Russia. The situation on April 10th.

Kyiv – In the region Donetsk According to Ukrainian sources, at least five civilians were killed and five others injured. The local military administration blamed Russia for this. Also in the northeast area Kharkiv Russian artillery shelled settlements on Saturday, Ukrainian authorities said. At least two people were killed and one person injured. Ukrainian forces killed 80 soldiers and destroyed three tanks and one plane and one helicopter in attacks on Russian troops on Saturday. The information could not be independently verified.

Ukraine war: Selenskyj calls for more toughness against Russia

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has his demand for one Russian oil import ban affirmed. “If tyranny has launched an aggression against everything on which peace in Europe rests, we must act immediately,” he said in a video message released Saturday night.

the Ukraine does not expect a meeting soon von Zelenskyj with his Russian colleague Wladimir Putin to negotiate an end to the war. “To say that they will meet in a week, in two weeks – no, it will not happen like that,” said presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak on Ukrainian television.

Ukraine names “red lines” for talks

Ukraine continues to insist on strong security guarantees and pays a very high price for it, Podoljak said. “Yeah, it’s tough, we’re losing people and infrastructure every day. But Russia must shake off its imperial illusions.” Ukraine’s chief negotiator, David Arakhamiya, said there was no tangible progress. For Kyiv, territorial unity remains a red line. “We will not give up any territories and we will not recognize anything,” he said, referring to the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea annexed by Russia in 2014 and the eastern Ukrainian “People’s Republics” of Luhansk and Donetsk. Putin recognized both as independent states and then launched a war of aggression against Ukraine.

Ukrainian President pays tribute to visits by Western politicians to Kyiv

Zelenskyy thanked British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer for their visit to Kyiv on Saturday. The meeting with Johnson shows that there are “no obstacles to freedom,” the president said in the video message. “Britain’s leadership in our support, especially in the area of ​​defence, and also the leadership in sanctions policy – they will go down in history forever.” He also spoke with Johnson about further financial and defense aid for Kyiv.

Ukraine and Russia exchange prisoners again

According to Kiev, 26 Ukrainians have been released in a new exchange of prisoners with Russia. “Twelve of our soldiers, including one officer, are returning home,” Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk told Telegram on Saturday. In addition, 14 Ukrainian civilians were released, including nine women.

Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said 14 Russian seafarers had been released. Since the beginning of the war on February 24, the crew of the civilian ship “Azov Concord” had been “detained in the port of Mariupol, where the exit to the sea was mined,” Moskalkova said.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, Ukraine and Russia have exchanged captured soldiers and civilians on numerous occasions. On April 1, according to Kiev, 86 Ukrainian soldiers were freed in a prisoner exchange.

Ukraine war: civilians as shields – British see evidence

British intelligence has found that following the Russian withdrawal from northern Ukraine, there is evidence that non-combatants have been disproportionately targeted. There are mass graves, hostages were used as human shields and civilian infrastructure was mined, the British Ministry of Defense announced on Twitter on Sunday night.

War in Ukraine: A local resident saves valuables from his destroyed house. © Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images/AFP

Moscow: Hundreds of thousands fled to Russia

According to military information in Moscow, more than 700,000 people from the separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk and other parts of Ukraine have been evacuated to Russia since February 24. On Saturday alone, almost 27,000 people left the contested regions for Russia, said Colonel General Mikhail Mizinzew from the Russian Defense Ministry. 134,000 people have been rescued from the southern Ukrainian port of Mariupol, which has been contested since the beginning of March. The figures cannot be independently verified.

Ukraine cuts off trade relations with Russia

Meanwhile, Ukraine imposed a trade embargo on Russia because of the war of aggression. “This is the legal anchor of the actual cessation of trade relations with the Russian Federation on February 24,” Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said, according to Public Broadcasting Corporation. The government estimates Moscow’s losses from the boycott at the equivalent of around 5.5 billion euros. A partial ban on imports of Russian goods has been in effect since 2015. However, Kyiv continues to transport more than 100 million cubic meters of Russian natural gas westwards every day.

Four criminal charges at the car parade in Lübeck

Four criminal charges at the car parade in Lübeck

The police in Lübeck stopped a motorcade on Saturday because participants had shown approval of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. Accordingly, the police said on Sunday night that signs of unconstitutional organizations were also used. Actually, the demonstration in the district of St. Lorenz took place with reference to the war in Ukraine under the motto "Against hatred!". Around 150 people gathered in the afternoon and, after an opening rally, started the parade of 60 vehicles.(dpa, afp)