OfMarcus Gable conclude

In the Ukraine war, the word general mobilization is currently making the rounds. Would Vladimir Putin go that far? A security expert doesn’t believe in it – and also explains why.

Munich – Quite a few people would probably give a lot if they could put themselves in Vladimir Putin’s head. To read his specific thoughts. To know his further plans. To be able to better prepare for the next developments in the Ukraine war. And last but not least, to be able to react appropriately. Above all, of course, level-headed, but by no means fearful.

For weeks the world, and especially the West, has been asking the question: is the Kremlin boss allowing the situation to escalate further? Ultimately, would he actually start a nuclear war, which would almost certainly mean his end as well? What is the 69-year-old capable of when it comes to consolidating and expanding his power?

General mobilization in the Ukraine war? Security expert does not believe in it

Dmitri Alperovich has now extensively expressed his thoughts on Putin on Twitter. The Moscow-born US entrepreneur had already made his voice heard in the recent past. For example, just before Christmas, he predicted that Russia would launch its invasion of Ukraine in the final weeks of winter. Even then he described the prospects of a de-escalation on the part of Putin, who had stationed the first troops on the border at the time, as slim.

Alperovich’s prospects are not quite as grim this time – at least compared to the fears of some experts that the full-scale attack on the Donbass could only unfold its full force in the coming days. “I’m going so far out as to say that Putin will not call for a general mobilization on May 9 or in the near future,” the security expert tweeted.

Putin’s tactics in the Ukraine war: Three reasons speak against general mobilization

However, he added directly that this prediction could also be wrong. He wasn’t as sure about that as he was about his invasion prognosis. But Alperovich cites three reasons why it wouldn’t make much sense for Putin to deploy significantly more military personnel.

First of all, there is the point that the Russian President does not have to continue a major offensive in order to sell the so-called special operation as a success to his own people. Because he can claim to have demilitarized Ukraine by destroying military and industrial infrastructure and denazified it by defeating the Azov regiment in Mariupol. On top of that, having protected “our people” in the Donbass and Crimea by expanding the territory and creating a land corridor.

Russia and the Ukraine war: “Truth never has to get in the way of a good story”

With the help of the media under his command, Putin can simply sell all this as a victory, Alperowitsch speculates: “The truth never has to stand in the way of a good story that the Russian public loves to consume.” Of course, your own truth is still the best – most people can agree on that. Who doesn’t just like to hear what they like because it brings advantages?

However, Alperovich fears that even if Putin declares victory, it will not mean the end of the fighting in Ukraine. Because: “Let’s remember that he repeatedly declared victory in Syria and the operations there continue to this day.”

Putin and his Ukraine war: should the economy continue to be weakened?

It is realistic that the invaders will henceforth concentrate on defending the conquered territory, but will no longer consider any additional land gains themselves. However, occasional attacks on Ukraine’s cities, leaving no one feeling safe there, and an ongoing blockade of the Black Sea are to be expected to further weaken the country’s economy.

That sounds like long-lasting revenge for the fact that Putin’s troops were not greeted like liberators after the invasion and that the Kremlin was able to install a puppet government in Kyiv that was well-disposed towards it. In the eyes of the strong man in Moscow, Ukraine should never get back on its feet.

Video: Russia reports simulation of nuclear attack

Ukraine war: general mobilization would be “politically very sensitive” for Putin

Alperovich’s second reason why a general mobilization by Russia is unlikely is the associated risk for Putin. Because this step would be “politically very delicate”. He refers to the Russia and military expert Michael Kofman, who named the consequences of an expansion of the currently still limited war goals and possibly significant and inevitable losses in their own troops.

In addition, it would be difficult to get the population to understand the meaning of a general mobilization, since they have heard of many alleged successes and a planned operation since the beginning of the invasion. In Alperowitsch’s view, a significant increase in troops could only be explained by risking another attack on Kyiv or Odessa. But it would be foolish for Putin to assume that military commander Valery Gerasimov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu would have more success this time, he writes.

Putin’s plan in the Ukraine war: So far, it’s mostly Russians from poor villages who’ve been fighting and dying

Rather, the Kremlin boss should have learned his lessons from the weeks of war. For example, how difficult it is to conquer regions and then hold them. In addition: “He will certainly have lost faith in what the FSB told him about Russian agents in Ukraine who could quickly take over the government. Even if he could take Kyiv, installing a puppet government to actually rule the country would be next to impossible.”

For Alperowitsch, the propaganda about the successful special operation also works so well because: “Most families don’t know anyone who fights and dies there (most of the soldiers come from poor villages and ethnic minorities). A general mobilization would change that and would therefore be very risky.”

Putin may have jeopardized a lot with the war, but not his hold on power, which he is still certain of. After all, according to surveys, the past few weeks have done him good among the population – possibly also because of the sanctions from the West, which many Russians only seem to be becoming less familiar with.

Tank column: In Russia, preparations are underway for the military parade on May 9th. © KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/afp

Ukraine War and Putin: Is Zelenskyy even pushing for the end of sanctions against Russia?

Alperowitsch’s last point includes Volodymyr Zelenskyj. Because Putin can hope to wring massive concessions from the Ukrainian president without another offensive. Precisely because part of the country remains occupied, there is a constant threat of air raids and trade via the waterways is restricted.

After all the adventures and terrible experiences, Selenskyj must also wear down at some point. So it wouldn’t really be a surprise if, despite his proud and bold demeanor, he chose the lesser evil at one point to avert additional suffering from the populace and the country as a whole.

Selenskyj may even be pushing the West to relax sanctions against Russia as part of an agreement, Alperowitsch calls a downright bizarre possibility. Of course, Putin could think like that, but he could also miscalculate. From his point of view, the chances would be much better if he refrained from general mobilization.

Propaganda in the Ukraine war: Not only the Russian people are protected from the truth

But nothing is certain. Especially in times of war. That’s why Alperowitsch also emphasizes that Putin can rely on voluntary fighters in the future or increase pay as a lure: “However, that will not make any significant difference for the Russian military.”

At the end of his Twitter thread, Alperowitsch makes provisions for the event that everything turns out differently: “If I’m wrong, it could probably be explained by the fact that Putin is completely isolated and has no idea what’s really going on in this war , since no one tells him the truth anymore.”

In this respect, the Kremlin boss has presumably also become a victim of his own propaganda. Like the Russian people, for weeks he has apparently only heard what those around him classify as a real blessing for his ears. Only his informants know how far that is from the truth. (mg)