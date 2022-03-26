Home page politics

Selenskyj addresses parliaments worldwide in emotional speeches. However, Chancellor Scholz does not see Germany under strong pressure to act. News ticker.

*: Chancellor Olaf Scholz* does not see himself under excessive pressure in connection with the speeches by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj*. (see first report) Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU) called for a stop to Russian deliveries of gas and oil to Germany. (see first report)

Norbert Röttgen considers Germany’s dependence on Russian energy supplies to be unsustainable. (see update from March 26, 11:00 a.m.)

This News ticker on reactions from Germany in the Ukraine conflict is continuously updated. Briefly explained information on the background of the Ukraine crisis* can be found here.

Update from March 26, 11:00 a.m.: CDU foreign politician Norbert Röttgen considers Germany’s dependence on Russian energy supplies unsustainable. Opposite of Augsburg General Röttgen said: “The German position of continuing to buy gas and oil from Russia will not last.” “There will be more and more dead and people fleeing,” emphasized Röttgen. “How should Germany then explain that everything is not being done to end this?” The position of the federal government could not last long. “And then one will rightly ask why she didn’t do this weeks before, to end the war more quickly.”

So far, the federal government has justified its stance with economic problems that would arise from a rapid complete waiver of Russian energy supplies. Röttgen, on the other hand, emphasizes the need for sanctions. These would further aggravate the economic situation in Russia. The goal is to arouse resistance in the population: “If the population feels that they have to pay for this madness, then at some point the people in Russia will say: It’s enough now, Vladimir Putin. At least that is the hope we have.”

EU accession of Ukraine: SPD leader Klingbeil “We want you in the European Union”

Update from March 26, 10:00 a.m.: SPD leader Lars Klingbeil wants to show Ukraine a clear perspective of EU membership. Opposite of Passau New Press he said that states in Europe that share democratic and liberal values ​​need a clear signal: “We want you in the European Union too”. “Ukraine should have this perspective,” said Klingbeil. However, such an EU accession cannot be enforced overnight.

There are criteria that must be met for this. “But we clearly express the political will for membership,” said Klingbeil. Meanwhile, he continues to reject an immediate stop to Russian gas supplies. “We cannot do without these deliveries overnight,” said the SPD politician. However, he supports a gradual exit: “We have to get out of our great dependence on oil and gas from Russia as quickly as possible.”

Ukraine war: Olaf Scholz (SPD) sees Selenskyj’s speeches as an “incentive”

First report from March 26th: Berlin – Chancellor Olaf Scholz does not see himself under any pressure to act in view of the urgent requests of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Zelenskyj’s speeches are “an incentive to do what we think is right,” emphasized Scholz after the EU summit in Brussels. He also took the opportunity to express his respect for Zelenskyy’s politics: “I think that the Ukrainian President looks after the interests of his country well, that he is doing it very decisively and also very resolutely.”

In the first weeks of the war, Zelenskyj had repeatedly made emotional speeches to various parliaments in Western countries and also addressed the Bundestag. There he also spoke personally to the Federal Chancellor: “Dear Mr. Federal Chancellor Scholz, destroy this wall. Give Germany the leadership that Germany deserves.”

EU examines Ukraine’s application for membership – but the process takes up to a year and a half

On Thursday (March 24) and Friday (March 25) Zelenskyj was also briefly connected via video to the summit meetings of the European Union, NATO and the G7. He continues to demand the delivery of heavy weapons such as tanks and combat aircraft from NATO and an accelerated procedure for Ukraine’s accession from the EU. Zelenskyi repeatedly emphasized Germany’s role in these processes.

According to Scholz, the EU had already made “very clear” decisions at its last summit in Versailles, France. The EU Commission is examining Ukraine’s application for membership*. However, this process can take up to a year and a half. Germany has also so far refused to supply the heavy weapons demanded by Ukraine.

Ukraine war: Federal Defense Minister Lambrecht (CDU) rejects criticism

Federal Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD) has meanwhile rejected the allegation of slow German arms deliveries to Ukraine. Compared to the Editorial network Germany she stressed that what could be delivered would be continuously checked. “But I am also responsible for ensuring that the Bundeswehr is not weakened as a result and that its operational readiness remains guaranteed,” she added. Therefore, all possibilities would be used to quickly replace surrendered weapons.

In addition, the defense minister explained why Germany does not publish exactly when what will be delivered. “The decisions about this are made in the Federal Security Council and these decisions are secret,” emphasized Lambrecht. “That’s why I won’t say anything about what will be delivered when and where.” Every delivery could be spied on by the Russian side and become a target. “And as far as the Strela rockets are concerned: before we deliver something, we check whether it is functional. But I can assure you: Just because we are silent does not mean that nothing is happening – on the contrary.”

Former Bundestag President Schäuble (CDU) calls for a stop to Russian deliveries

Lambrecht calls for the planned special fund of 100 billion euros* in full for the Bundeswehr. The additional funds should be used as quickly as possible to improve the equipment for the soldiers: “It is particularly important to me that we procure equipment very quickly that the soldiers receive immediately.” Drones are financed with the special fund.

Former Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU) has commented on the government’s policy and has called for a stop to Russian supplies of gas and oil to Germany. Opposite of world on Sunday Schäuble said that Germany had to give up Russian gas and oil supplies as soon as possible. The reason he gave was that Germany “should not always be the brakeman in the western alliance”. “We must not back down if it becomes uncomfortable for us.” Russia’s President Vladimir Putin * must know: “For our way of life, for our freedom, we are willing to make substantial sacrifices.”

Ukraine war: Schäuble defends Russia policy of Angela Merkel (CDU)

In the meantime, he has partially rejected the loud criticism of former Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Russia policy. “During my lifetime I never thought it possible to get into such a crisis with Russia,” said the 79-year-old CDU politician. Since the 1970s, awareness of tricky situations has dwindled. “That’s why it’s not entirely fair to criticize Angela Merkel’s role in the German-Russian energy partnership.” However, he described the fact that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was launched after Russia* occupied Crimea in 2014 as a specific mistake had been.

However, Schäuble partially rejected the allegations of the Ukrainian President Selenskyj. In his opinion, Zelenskyj’s reasoning is too simple. For the Germans, not only trade played a role, but at least as much realpolitik insight: “Russia is the big elephant in the room. Even if we don’t want anything to do with him, we can’t ignore him or even push him out of Europe.” (dpa/afp/at) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA