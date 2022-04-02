Home page politics

Linus Prien

In early March, Russian fighter jets entered Swedish airspace. The fighter jets were driven out by Swedish aircraft and were probably equipped with nuclear weapons.

Gotland – On the edge of the Ukraine conflict*, four Russian fighter jets were spotted and photographed on March 2nd penetrating Swedish airspace. Two Sukhoi 24 fighter jets were probably equipped with nuclear bombs – two Sukhoi 27 fighter jets escorted the Sukhoi 24 machines. This was reported by the Swedish news program TV4 Nyheterna. Swedish machines were able to push off the Russian ones.

Ukraine war: Sweden assumes a conscious act

Swedish air force chief Carl-Johan Edstrom told the news channel that Sweden considers the incursion of Russian planes to be a deliberate act, precisely because Russia* is a “belligerent country”. Although it cannot be ruled out that it may have been a case of incorrect navigation, “everything indicates that it is a matter of intentional action”.

Ukraine War: Swedish jets drove off Russian invaders

The entire incident lasted about a minute. The Swedish Air Force dispatched two JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets, which edged out the Russian planes and were able to take photos of the invaders. The Swedish army does not want to comment on the nuclear weapons. There is currently no official confirmation. However, the Swedish news channel is now reporting that the Russian fighter jets were indeed armed with nuclear weapons.

Russian fighter jet formation in Gotland © Swedish Air Force/Imago

Ukraine war: “No one in Russia is thinking about using nuclear weapons”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov recently countered speculation that the Kremlin could use nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war*: "No one in Russia is thinking of using or even thinking about using nuclear weapons," he said in an interview. Russia only resorts to the nuclear arsenal if there is a "threat to its existence". The existence of the state and the events in Ukraine have "nothing to do with each other". Concern in the West about Moscow's possible nuclear weapons plans increased when Russian President Vladimir Putin* ordered the Russian nuclear forces to be on high alert at the beginning of the war of aggression in Ukraine. (lp/dpa)