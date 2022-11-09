Home page politics

Yevgeny Prigozhin is also known as “Putin’s cook”. The picture shows him in Moscow. (Archive photo) © imago stock & people / Imago Images

The publication of a letter of complaint against Russian wartime officers caused waves in Russia. Is there a confidante of Putin behind it?

Munich/Kyiv/Moscow – The Ukraine war has now lasted for more than eight months. Both sides have suffered numerous casualties, but the number of dead has been increasing for some time, especially on the Russian front. The most recent lost battle in Pavliwka is said to have made waves in their own country. Criticism of Russia’s warfare in its own country is growing – and putting pressure on the Kremlin.

Russian milbloggers on November 6 published a letter of complaint from the 155th Marines Brigade to their Primorsky Krai Governor Oleg Kozhemyako. The letter was published on the Gray Zone Telegram channel. It said that Russian General Muradov and his cousin Akhmedov sent the brigade on what they called a “carefully planned” offensive against the village of Pavlivka in southeastern Ukraine. But within just four days, the brigade is said to have lost around 300 soldiers and half of their equipment in the attack. With the letter, the brigade wants to put pressure on the government, saying that commanders Muradov and Achmedov are to blame for the high casualties. The letter therefore calls for an independent investigation of the officers.

War in Ukraine: Russian losses make waves in the country

The outcry over the published letter was followed by a rare response from the Russian Ministry of Defense on November 7. This was reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). The ministry claimed that less than 1 percent of the brigade had been killed in the past ten days, and instead heavy casualties were recorded on the Ukrainian side. Koschemjako also spoke personally and dismissed the brigade’s descriptions as exaggerated. He even went so far as to suspect the letter was a product of Ukrainian special services.

The fact is that the Russian Ministry of Defense has so far hardly commented on criticism from milbloggers. The fact that it now reacted publicly to the letter of complaint shows the pressure that bloggers are increasingly exerting. “The discourse about the widespread failure of the Russian military apparatus has penetrated beyond the information space of the milbloggers and is increasingly coloring the social dynamics,” the ISW describes the situation in Russia. Since the partial mobilization at the end of September, the ISW has repeatedly observed “wives and mothers of Russian military personnel standing up for their relatives who serve in the military by reaching out to local officials and prominent Russian milbloggers”. According to the institute, these social tensions in Russia are only likely to get worse because the Ministry of Defense has ignored the systematic problems for too long.

Milbloggers Criticize Russia’s Warfare: Is “Putin’s Cook” Behind It?

The “Grey Zone” telegram channel, which published the brigade’s letter, is said to have connections to the Wagner mercenary group. Its boss is known to be 61-year-old Yevgeny Prigozhin, who is actually considered a close confidant of Russian President Vladimir Putin. In addition to the mercenary troupe, Prigozhin made a name for himself with a catering business and a restaurant in the parliament building in Moscow. This resulted in the nickname “Putin’s cook”. However, current developments in the country suggest an increasing internal power struggle. The ISW had previously “assessed that after his meeting with businessmen from the Kursk region (…) Prigozhin is making efforts to strengthen his independent power base”. Most recently, the head of the mercenary force also surprised with words of praise for the Ukrainian head of state Selenskyj.

Prigozhin and Putin are considered confidants – but behind the scenes things are apparently seething. (Archive image) © Alexey Druzhinin/AFP

Prigozhin can afford all this. Since Putin is dependent on Prischogin’s soldiers in Ukraine, he has to put up with the striving for power. “Russian journalists often ask Prigozhin about his ambitions as the future head of the Kremlin,” the new ISW report continues. “Even if Prigozhin regularly rejects such ambitions, questions about it show that he created a public image of himself as a ‘man to come’. This debate alone undermines the image of the only conceivable Russian ruler that Vladimir Putin has built of himself over the past few decades.”

Meanwhile, the reports of the milbloggers coincide with the conditions that come to light through reports from Russian soldiers at the front. This is how a surviving soldier described it just a few days ago Guardians his experiences from a battle in Makiivka, which is in the same Ukrainian district as Pavlivka. “I saw the men being torn apart before my eyes, most of our unit is gone, destroyed. It was hell,” Aleksei Agafonov is quoted as saying by the newspaper. The commanders of his unit abandoned them shortly before the shelling from Ukraine began. According to his estimates, only around 130 of the 570 soldiers survived the Ukrainian attack. If true, this would make it the deadliest incident involving conscripts since partial mobilization began. (na)