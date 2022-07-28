Home page politics

Of: Marcus Gable

Marina Ovsyannikova did it again. Her second public protest against the Ukraine war also resulted in a fine. But this time she doesn’t want to turn her back on Russia.

Munich – It takes a lot of courage to stand up publicly in Russia in these times and to condemn the Ukraine war. Because Vladimir Putin shows no mercy when opinions deviate from his agenda. And his law enforcement officers are anything but squeamish.

Marina Ovsyannikova experienced this firsthand. The journalist rose to world fame when, on March 14, she took the stage of a live newscast in Russia to stand behind the announcer and hold a protest poster up to the TV camera for all to see. She was arrested and fined 30,000 rubles – the equivalent of a good 479 euros – because of this appearance, which must have made Putin flush with anger.

Suddenly on TV: In March, Marina Ovsjannikova (right) took the opportunity to protest the war in Ukraine live on a Russian news program. © IMAGO / Italy Photo Press



Protest against Ukraine war: Journalist Ovsjannikova has to pay a fine again after being arrested

But that doesn’t mean that Ovsjannikova can be silenced. Which, in addition to persuasion and perseverance, requires even more courage. In her latest protest action on the sidelines of a court hearing against the Russian opposition figure Ilya Yashin, she described Putin as a “murderer” and the Russian soldiers as “fascists”. She also referred to the many children killed in Ukraine. This operation also ended in an arrest.

Pictures circulated on the Internet showing Ovsyannikova being escorted by two uniformed officers in the direction of a white van. After recording the personal details, she was released again, and now the verdict is also in place. Another fine. The former employee of the state television station “Pervy Kanal” has to pay 50,000 rubles – a little less than 800 euros – this time, reports the Russian state news agency Ria Novosti. Because they tarnished the reputation of the Russian army.

Protest against Putin and his Ukraine war: Kremlin still wants to overthrow Zelenskyy

It is also said that Ovsyannikova had invoked the “freedom of speech” in court. In Russia, however, the clocks have been ticking differently since the Kremlin troops invaded Ukraine at the latest.

Months ago, for example, a law was passed that allows for sentences of up to 15 years in prison for disseminating information about the military that the authorities classify as false. According to Putin’s regime, there is currently no war at all, because officially the story of the special military operation, which aims to denazify Ukraine and depose the Kiev government around President Volodymyr Zelenskyj, remains the case.

Second fine for anti-war protests: Marina Ovsyannikova won’t let Vladimir Putin and his regime get her down. (Scene after her trial on March 15) © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS



Fine after protest against Putin: Ovsyannikova also returned to Russia for private reasons

Only a few weeks ago, Ovsyannikova announced that she would return to Russia. After she had previously worked abroad for several months, including for the newspaper belonging to the Axel Springer empire The world. In her homeland she wants to settle the custody dispute over her two children. As her lawyer Dmitry Zakvatov explained, she currently has no plans to leave Russia.

Putin will not like that. Because he is now aware at the latest: Owsjannikova knows how to present herself for her important message. She’s already had an audience. And she will most likely be heard from again. (mg)