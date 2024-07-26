War, Ukraine gets extra profits from frozen Russian assets

Promise kept. Brussels has given the green light to send 1.5 billion in proceeds from Russian assets to Kiev. The announcement comes directly from the X profile of the President of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen: “Today we are transferring €1.5 billion of proceeds from immobilized Russian assets to the defense and reconstruction of Ukraine. There is no better symbol or use for the Kremlin’s money than making Ukraine and all of Europe a safer place to live.”

“We once again remain committed to supporting Ukraine. The first payment of 1.5 billion euros from frozen Russian assets goes to military capabilities and reconstruction. The EU will stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes”, the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy wrote in X Joseph Borrell.

Russia’s response was immediate. “Of course, such initiatives by the European Commission will not remain unanswered,” Putin’s spokesman said. Dmitry Peskovcommenting on the EU’s decision, announced by von der Leyen, to transfer 1.5 billion of euros “of proceeds from Russian assets immobilized for the defense and reconstruction of Ukraine”. Peskov said that Brussels’ decision “is not a reason for a rapid reaction” but for “considered actions in response” to what he calls “illegal” actions. The agency reported Interfax.