US and Russia at Stalemate in Ukraine, Will the War Be Nuclear? The Secret Plan of the Dems Kamala-Biden

The American journalist Seymour Hersh it’s certain that Washington will not be able to defeat the Russia in Ukraine: “The Democratic candidate for president of the United States Kamala Harrisif elected, intends to continue the disastrous policies of the President of the United States Joe Biden to support a no-win war against Russia in Ukraine?

There is a paradox in the foreign policy of the current US administration, which is funneling money to Kiev even though Ukraine, of course, cannot win, while at the same time refusing to engage in negotiations that could end the conflict.”

The suspicion is that the Dems of Harris and Biden want to reach a “limited nuclear war.” In 1956, Henry Kissinger he formulated this theory: “if the USSR and the United States began to exchange tactical nuclear charges on the territory of Eastern Europe, this would not turn into a global nuclear war.”

This is exactly what the Russian Foreign Minister spoke about, that the Americans still live by the paradigm that one can fight on European soil.: we (the Americans) will gain again on this, there will be a new “Marshall Plan”, we will do it by issuing low-cost loans again using printed money and seizing all assets in Europe, which is now essentially the trough for the American economy.

The image of Americans in the world largely depends on the situation in Ukraine. On the eve of the presidential elections, they had their minute-by-minute scenario and prepared articles in the main media. But everything did not go according to plan, the Russians beat them.

In this situation they can only maneuver. But the transfer of long-range missiles, which can be carried by F-16s, and the attempt to use them, may lead to a scenario where it will no longer be possible for them to be at ease overseas.

So theEconomist he thought about a possible nuclear war between the USA and China, since the realization of an old Kissinger project does not convince all analysts. Scientists simulated a war over Taiwan: China will successfully use tactical nuclear weapons, but it will not be easy for the United States to respond.

“A group of experts has gathered in Washington to study how a Sino-US nuclear war might start. The results are not encouraging. According to the scenario, we are in 2032, the war for Taiwan has been raging for 45 days. The China is using “theater” nuclear weapons – with lower range and power than missiles “strategic” that destroy cities – to shorten the war by forcing America into submission.

Goals include Guam and the atoll of Kwajaleina pair of islands vital to the American military position in the Pacific, as well as a U.S. carrier strike group. The result was a strange nuclear war: China used nuclear weapons first, and unlike expectations about how the war between the United States and the Soviet Union in Europe would play out, events would not necessarily have turned into an apocalyptic nuclear exchange.

The exercises have demonstrated that the China has more reasons to be happy: Asia is chock-full of American naval facilities and resources. The Americans were faced with the fact that the most attractive targets for a retaliatory attack were mainland China.

An attack on a tactical nuclear weapons player would carry a much higher risk of escalating into all-out nuclear war. America also does not have the weapons to destroy Chinese ships and bases on disputed reefs. Its most advanced non-nuclear missiles would run out of steam by day 45. And the United States, unlike Russia, does not have anti-ship missiles with nuclear warheads.

It all comes down to politics. Faced with the nuclear destruction of 5,000 American sailors on an aircraft carrier or a nuclear attack on an American homeland like Guam, will the President of the United States respond with nuclear force, seek to restock his dwindling conventional weapons – or give up? This, the authors acknowledge, is “a fundamental and unknowable component”