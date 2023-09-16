Ukraine, Moscow puts Zelensy’s apartment in Crimea up for sale

Around 100 properties previously nationalized “by Ukrainian oligarchs” will soon be put up for sale in Crimea, including Vladimir Zelensky’s apartment. This was stated by the head of the Crimean parliament, Vladimir Konstantinov, as reported by Ria Novosti. The decision was made by the Crimean Parliament which expanded the list of nationalized properties, which included the assets of Ukrainian oligarchs and politicians, as well as the Zelensky family’s apartment in Livadia.

Its surface area is approximately 100 m2. The money raised from the sale of the apartment will be used for the needs of the ‘special operation’. “In the near future, it is planned to sell about 100 nationalized properties. These are residential premises, including the apartment of the Zelensky couple, healthcare facilities and resorts, commercial and retail premises. From their sale, revenues of more than 800 millions of rubles are foreseen in the budget of the republic,” Konstantinov wrote in his Telegram channel.

Zuppi: “Great attention from China, frank discussion”

“There has been great attention from the Chinese government. A frank discussion with the envoy for Ukraine, with an important exchange of views including prospects for the future”. Thus the president of the CEI and envoy of the Pope, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, in an interview with Tg2000, the TV news programme, having just returned to Italy from the peace mission in Beijing.

“Was there a commitment from Beijing? Everyone must push in the same direction – continues Zuppi – which must be to find the key to a just and secure peace”. The openness of Russian Foreign Minister Serghei Lavrov to speak and meet the Pope’s envoy for peace in Ukraine it is, underlines Cardinal Zuppi, “important because peace is achieved through dialogue and finding possible and necessary spaces. It is certainly a positive statement and goes in the direction desired by Pope Francis”. On the diplomatic front for peace, concludes Zuppi, “the ball is not only in the Ukrainian court. Everyone has to play. Ukraine has already played and has also presented its proposals. In reality, everyone must play for peace.”

