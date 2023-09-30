RDespite unprecedented Western sanctions, Russia has been able to significantly increase its arms production since the start of the war of aggression against Ukraine. German and Ukrainian government representatives as well as scientists from Germany and Great Britain have confirmed this to the FAS. At the same time, they noted that the current sanctions were inhibiting Russian arms production, but were having an increasingly weaker effect. Russia is now importing banned goods for the defense industry at almost the same rate as before the war. At the same time, Moscow is becoming increasingly successful in circumventing the Western “oil price cap”. In the medium term, Russia will probably continue to produce more and more weapons.

The Foreign Office told the FAS that since the end of 2022 a “substantial increase in Russian state spending on defense production” has been observed. Military spending now accounts for 40 percent of the current national budget – and the trend is rising. On the Ukrainian side, Vladyslav Vlasyuk, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky in charge of sanctions against Russia, confirmed that “Russian arms production is increasing in many sectors.” This applies especially to rockets, cruise missiles and drones.

According to a report in the New York Times, American government officials also see it that way. The newspaper reported that according to its information, Russia is currently producing 200 tanks a month, twice as much as before the major attack on Ukraine. The production of artillery shells has increased to two million per year – once again twice the pre-war figure. That is more ammunition than America and Europe are currently producing together.

Rocket production has doubled

Julian Cooper, an emeritus director of the Center for Russian and East European Studies at the University of Birmingham, wrote to the FAS that he sees growing production in Russia of battle tanks, other armored vehicles, ammunition, missiles, drones and some types of fighter aircraft. Older models of battle tanks would also be modernized and put back into service. The growth in arms production began last summer and autumn. At that time, the Russian government created a coordination council under Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.







Regarding the production of rockets and cruise missiles, economist Benjamin Hilgenstock from the Kyiv School of Economics said the production number increased from 50 to 101 units per month between January and May this year.



According to Cooper and Hilgenstock, Western export barriers have too many loopholes to seriously hinder this growth. The scientists thus confirm information from the Ukrainian leadership, according to which Russia is now importing just as many sanctioned “high priority battlefield items” as it did before the bans began. According to information from Kiev, Russia was able to import such war-related goods worth $5.6 billion between January and July, despite all measures.

Hilgenstock believes this is plausible and adds that most of the banned components from Europe and America reached Russia “in a roundabout way” – for example via the “dominant final supplier” China. Originally, a large part of the goods come from western companies such as Infineon in Germany. That is why this supply flow will not dry up “as long as politicians do not set any limits for the manufacturers”. The authorities in Germany and other Western countries “have not yet understood that they have to do more”.