From: Sandra Kathe, Caspar Felix Hoffmann, Moritz Serif, Nadja Austel, Nail Akkoyun, Vincent Büssow, Stefan Krieger, Lucas Maier

Russian troops confiscate electronic devices in Melitopol. Meanwhile, Selenskyj warns of increased Russian attacks on the anniversary. The news ticker.

Heavy attacks by Russian military: Zelenskyj warns against “symbolic action” by Russia

Zelenskyj warns against “symbolic action” by Russia Major offensive expected: Expert expects a feint from Belarus and an offensive in Donbass

Expert expects a feint from Belarus and an offensive in Donbass Editor’s note: Read the latest developments from the Ukraine conflict in our news ticker. The information processed here Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties Russia and the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

+++ 09.47 a.m.: According to British estimates, with elections in the occupied Ukrainian territories, Russia wants to present the regions as an integral part of the Russian Federation. “This follows ongoing attempts to ‘Russify’ the occupied areas, which includes overhauling education, communications and transport systems,” the Defense Ministry said in London on Monday, citing intelligence findings. The leadership in Moscow will use the “self-confirming argument” that new elections justify the occupation.

Russia’s war against Ukraine unleashes destruction. © Andrii Marienko/dpa

News in the Ukraine war: Russia takes electronic devices away from teachers

+++ 7.45 a.m.: In Russian-held Melitopol, Russian forces are reportedly taking away electronic devices from teachers. This is intended to prevent them from teaching remotely, the newspaper quotes Kyiv Independent the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fyodorov.

Zelenskyj becomes clear in the Ukraine war: “We have to survive”

Update from Monday, February 6, 6:15 a.m.: As the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine approaches, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned of a “symbolic action” by the occupier. He speaks of the difficult situation and bitter fighting in the Donetsk region. “But no matter how difficult it is and how great the pressure is, we have to survive,” Zelenskyj said in his daily video address. Ukraine is currently under heavy pressure, especially around the city of Bakhmut in the east of the country.

The British Ministry of Defense confirmed the difficulties of the Ukrainian army. According to British military experts, Bakhmut is increasingly being encircled by Russian troops. “In the past week, Russia has made further small progress in its attempt to encircle the Donbass city of Bakhmut,” the ministry said in London on Sunday. According to information from Kyiv, several civilians were killed and wounded in Russian attacks on Cherson and Kharkiv.

+++ 10.40 p.m.: As a result of a corruption scandal, the former Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Resnikov has to vacate his post after all. As recently as Sunday, he had initially rejected reports of his impending withdrawal and emphasized that only President Volodymyr Zelenskyy himself could remove him from office. Now Resnikov is to be replaced by the previous head of the Ukrainian military intelligence service, Kyrylo Budanov, and instead, according to reports by the German Press Agency, become Minister for Strategic Industry. It has not yet been announced when the change of personnel will take place.

The decision was not justified with allegations against Resnikov, who has a “clear conscience” in the alleged corruption affair. Instead, the decision was “absolutely logical in times of war,” said the parliamentary group leader of the ruling party “Servant of the People”, David Arachamija, on Sunday: “In this phase, the security authorities should be led by professional security officials and not by politicians.”

Ukraine War: Bombing raids claim nine civilians injured

+++ 10.10 p.m.: Nine civilians were again injured in several rocket attacks on Sunday. This was announced by the General Staff of Ukraine on Facebook on Sunday evening. Two of the shells hit the city of Kharkiv, where the building of an educational institution was destroyed and five people were injured, two more fell in Druzhkivka in the Donetsk region. Four residential buildings and a kindergarten were hit there and four people were injured.

An attack on the Dnipro region was also reported on Sunday evening, in which the power supply to the town of Velykomykhailivka is said to have been damaged. This was reported according to reports by Ukrainska Pravda Local politician Mykola Lukashuk via the news platform Telegram. Nobody was injured.

War in Ukraine: Occupiers expel civilians from houses and apartments in tokmak

+++ 8.10 p.m.: Russian occupiers are said to have forcibly evicted civilians from their homes in the Ukrainian city of Tokmak in the Zaporizhia region to make room for collaborators. This was reported by the Ukrainian General Staff in its evening situation report on the social media platform Facebook. According to the general staff, the people who are moving in instead of the residents who were thrown out onto the street are civilian “law enforcement officers” on behalf of Russia.

The report by the Ukrainian military leadership also shows that Russian occupiers are also pushing ahead with organized searches and raids in the Cherson region. Above all, “boats, water motors and other equipment belonging to the civilian population” would be captured.

War in Ukraine: Russia warns of Ukrainian attack on Kramatorsk

+++ 6.25 p.m.: The Russian Defense Ministry has warned of an imminent bomb attack on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk. This is reported by the British Guardian, which relies on information from the Reuters news agency. Accordingly, Ukraine planned to blow up several buildings used for medical purposes in the former city and blame Russia for the attacks. Kramatorsk currently serves as the administrative headquarters of the remaining part of eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region under Ukrainian control.

“The bombing of the medical facilities is portrayed as further ‘cruelty’ on the part of Russian troops to force help from other countries,” the Russian ministry said in a statement. This should bring more long-range missiles to Ukraine, which should be used for “attacks on Russian territory”. According to Reuters, there is no evidence for the claim. Ukraine has not commented on the allegations either.

Ukraine War: Russia steps up attack on Bakhmut

+++ 11.00 a.m.: In the city of Bakhmut, which has been heavily fought over for weeks, the Russian troops seem to have advanced further. According to an assessment by the British Defense Ministry, the army loyal to Moscow has made progress in surrounding the city in the past week pravda.ua reported

According to the information, the two main access routes are now also likely to be exposed to “direct fire risk”. The situation in Bachmut was already difficult at the end of last year. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said on Saturday (February 4) that “Russian troops threw all their forces into breaking through our defenses and encircling Bakhmut and launched powerful offensive actions in the direction of Lyman.” The information is currently not independently verifiable.

War in Ukraine: President Selenskyj speaks of a “difficult situation” at the front

Update from Sunday, February 5, 6:25 a.m.: President Volodymyr Zelenskyj speaks of a “difficult situation” in the Ukraine war. “During the 346 days of this war, I have often said that the situation on the front lines is difficult and that it is getting more and more difficult,” he said in his daily video address on Saturday. “Now we are at that point again. A point where the occupiers are increasingly mobilizing their forces to breach our defenses”. The situation in “Bachmut, Wuhledar, Lyman and other regions” is difficult.

According to Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maljar, Ukraine was able to successfully fend off an attack on Bakhmut: “This week the Russian occupying forces made every effort to break through our defenses and encircle Bakhmut.” But thanks to the “resistance of our soldiers” they were unable to do so , added her.

News about the Ukraine war: Putin’s war has already cost the lives of 7,000 civilians in Ukraine

First report from Thursday, February 2, 5:23 a.m.: Moscow/Kyiv – After a heavy rocket hit a residential building in Ukraine, Russia’s president wants Wladimir Putin celebrate a World War II-era victory this Thursday (February 2nd). As Ukraine mourns the dead of rocket terror in Kramatorsk, Putin commemorates the 80th anniversary of the Red Army’s victory in the Battle of Stalingrad against the Wehrmacht. To do this, the 70-year-old travels to the city of Volgograd, which is currently called Stalingrad again for a short time according to the place-name signs because of the anniversary. In Ukraine, however, the salvage work continued after the rocket hit Kramatorsk. By Thursday morning, three bodies had been recovered from the rubble. The number of injured rose to 21.

News on the Ukraine war: Selenskyj reports on successes ahead of the summit with the EU

informed in his nightly video message Volodymyr Zelenskyy ahead of an EU-Ukraine summit this Friday on “successes” in the work of Ukrainian law enforcement agencies. For example, a police department that is said to have covered a prostitute ring was caught. There was violence against girls, said Selenskyj. There are first arrests. According to the authorities, the officials are said to have collected one million euros in “protection money” every month.

News on the Ukraine war: EU chief diplomat does not rule out fighter jet deliveries to Ukraine

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is not ruling out the possibility that fighter jets will be delivered to Ukraine, despite the current reluctance of countries such as Germany and the United States. The delivery of tanks was also initially highly controversial, said the Spaniard in the run-up to an EU-Ukraine summit on Friday (February 3). Kyiv. In the end, however, an agreement was reached on the subject and the “red line” was crossed. So far, there have been warnings of escalation risks for all arms deliveries, he said. (Talk to agencies)