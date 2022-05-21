Home page politics

Of: Momir Takac, Stephanie Munk

Russia reports complete capture of Mariupol. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy denounces the shelling of a palace of culture. News ticker.

May 20 update at 8:18 am: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has blamed Russia for a rocket attack on a cultural center in the east of the country that injured eight. An eleven-year-old child was also injured in the shelling in the city of Lozova in the Kharkiv region, Zelenskyy wrote on Friday evening in the Telegram news channel.

A man searches for scrap metal in a shelled neighborhood of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine. © Bernat Armangue/AP/dpa

“The occupiers have identified culture, education and humanity as their enemies,” Zelenskyy said. Such attacks are “absolute stupidity” and “wickedness”. Zelenskyj published a video on his account that showed a rocket impact. Then a huge cloud of smoke could be seen. According to picture He was bombarded by an airborne medium-range missile with a range of 600 kilometers.

Ukraine War: Russia reports complete capture of Mariupol

Update from May 21, 8:10 a.m.: Russia has announced the complete capture of the Azov-Steel industrial complex in Mariupol. Defense Minister Shoigu informed Putin about “the end of the mission and the complete liberation” of the steel mill and the strategically important port city in southeastern Ukraine, Igor Konashenkov, spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, told Telegram on Friday. Earlier, after weeks of bitter fighting, Ukrainian forces had given up defending the city.

A destroyed steel plant in the port of Mariupol. © Olga Maltseva/AFP

On Friday, “the last group of 531 fighters surrendered,” the spokesman said. A total of 2,439 “Nazis” from the Azov regiment and Ukrainian soldiers had surrendered since Monday. “The factory’s underground facilities, where militants hid, are now fully under the control of Russian forces.”

The commander of the Azov regiment was taken out of the factory in a “special armored vehicle” to protect him from “the hatred of Mariupol residents and their desire to punish him,” Konashenkov added. The Azov regiment is a former far-right unit that has now been integrated into the Ukrainian National Guard and is known for the bravery of its fighters.

Earlier on Friday, the last Ukrainian fighters in the industrial complex said they had received an order from Kyiv to stop defending the city. The Ukrainian military leadership gave the order “to save the lives of the soldiers in our garrison,” Azov commander Denys Prokopenko said in a video message.

Azov commander from Mariupol admits capitulation for the first time – message from Moscow follows later

Update from May 20, 9:04 p.m.: According to Russian information, all fighters in the besieged Azovstal steelworks in the Ukrainian port of Mariupol have now surrendered. The Ministry of Defense in Moscow announced on Friday evening that the industrial zone is now completely under Russian control. A total of 2,439 Ukrainian soldiers have been taken prisoner by the Russians since May 16.

Update from May 20, 4:41 p.m.: Honor for a suspected war criminal after his death: Russian President Vladimir Putin, who had recently shown himself confident in winning the Ukraine war, awarded the separatist leader Arsen Pavlov, who was killed in 2016, with the Order of Bravery. A decree on the posthumous award was published in Russia’s official law database.

The human rights organization Amnesty International had accused Pavlov of killing at least one Ukrainian prisoner of war during the conflict in eastern Ukraine under the name “Motorola”. Pavlov was killed in a bomb attack.

The Russian himself claimed in front of journalists that he shot at least 15 captured Ukrainian soldiers. According to the media, the man fled to the Donbass region in April 2014 to avoid prosecution for car theft and drunk driving in Russia. There he was considered one of the most dangerous and bloodiest militia leaders in the pro-Russian uprisings.

War in Ukraine: Azov commander publicly admits surrender for the first time

Update from May 20, 2:42 p.m.: The Ukrainian military has apparently ordered the remaining fighters of the Azov Regiment at the Mariupol Steel Plant to abandon the city’s defenses. The military leadership gave the order “to save the lives of the soldiers of our garrison and to stop defending the city,” commander Denys Prokopenko said in a video released on Friday.

Work is now being done to bring the fallen soldiers out of the facility. All the wounded were evacuated and only the “killed heroes” remained, the commander said.

Ukraine-Russia-News: Heavy air strikes on the front line

Update from May 20, 1:48 p.m.: According to the Russian armed forces, they have concentrated their airstrikes on the Ukraine’s rear near the front. The spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, Igor Konashenkov, reported on Friday of attacks on the towns of Bakhmut, Berestove, Kostyantynivka, Maslyakivka, Pokrovske, Soledar in the Donetsk region and the city of Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region.

Four enemy command posts and seven depots are said to have been destroyed by Russian surface-to-air missiles. Russia’s missile forces and artillery, in turn, destroyed 3 depots and 24 artillery and rocket launcher positions, Konashenkov said. In addition, according to him, army aviation and tactical air force liquidated 280 soldiers and 59 armored military vehicles. This information could not be verified independently.

Ukraine War: Russia reports near-total capture of Luhansk region

Update from May 20, 1:04 p.m.: According to information from Moscow, Russian troops are still advancing in the Donbass. “The liberation of the Luhansk People’s Republic is nearing completion,” Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at a ministry meeting.

Before invading Ukraine, Russia recognized the separatist areas in the east of the neighboring country, the “Luhansk People’s Republic” and the “Donetsk People’s Republic”, as sovereign states. While Ukraine is talking about a bloody invasion and occupation by Russia, Russia is talking about “liberating” the regions from nationalists.

Shoigu also informed that Ukrainian fighters were still holding the fort at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol. “The blockade of Azovstal continues,” Shoigu said.

Russia wants to build twelve new military bases in the west of the country – Shoigu blames NATO and the USA

Update from May 20, 11:50 a.m.: In response to the planned NATO expansion with Sweden and Finland, Russia wants to build twelve new military bases in the west of the country. This was announced by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Friday. He said, according to Russian news agencies, “Twelve military bases and units will be set up in the Western Military District by the end of the year.”

Shoigu denounced “the increase in military threats on the Russian borders” and accused the US and NATO.

Bucha: Videos are supposed to prove war crimes in the Kyiv suburbs by Russian soldiers

First report from May 20, 2022: Bucha – The suspicion that Russian fighters are responsible for the murder of hundreds of defenseless civilians in the Kiev suburbs in the escalating Ukraine conflict may be confirmed. The alleged war crimes in Bucha and Irpin, northwest of the capital, had caused horror around the world. Russian politicians and officials have consistently denied the killings.

the New York Times however, has now published videos purporting to show executions of Ukrainian civilians by Russian soldiers. You can see how two soldiers drive eight men – one of them wearing a light blue sweater – through a street at gunpoint. A voice calls, “Go right, bitch.”

The recordings are said to have been made on March 4, 2022 by a security camera and a witness in a nearby house in Bucha. Other witnesses described the New York Timesthat the men were then led behind a building. Then shots were heard. The men did not return.

Butscha: Videos are supposed to prove executions of men

A third video that the New York Times was also leaked, shows the recording of a drone for the Ukrainian military a day later. It shows her taking pictures of a building. She pans to the corpses lying next to the house – guarded by soldiers. A bruise can be seen briefly – the man with the light blue sweater. So the drone video seems to confirm the eyewitness accounts.

In order to prove what happened to the men in Bucha and to document possible war crimes, the New York Times According to his own statements, he spent several weeks in the Kyiv suburb and spoke to a survivor, witnesses, coroners, police and military officials.

War in Ukraine: Russian offensive in Donbass – Zelenskyj speaks of “hell”

Meanwhile, the war in Ukraine continues with undiminished severity on the 85th day of the Russian invasion. The focus is currently on the Donbass in the east of the country. In its situation report, the Ukrainian general staff spoke of an “offensive in the Lysychansk and Sievjerodonetsk area” by the enemy.

Further south, on the border between Donetsk and Luhansk, fierce fighting is said to be taking place around the towns of Vyskryva and Oleksandropillya. This is evidenced by several fatalities reported by Ukrainian authorities in the Donetsk region alone.

According to the situation report, however, Russian troops are said not to have achieved any significant successes. Neither does Ukraine, which for its part continues to work on liberation in the Kharkiv region, like President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. “It’s hell in Donbass, and that’s not an exaggeration,” said Zelenskyy, describing the situation. (mt/dpa/afp)