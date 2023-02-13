Home page politics

From: Karolin Schäfer and Stefan Krieger

For almost a year, Russia has been openly at war with Ukraine. The east of the country in particular remains fiercely contested. The news ticker.

New defenses : Russia expands positions

: Russia expands positions Russia flies up attacks Bachmut : Armed forces of Ukraine under pressure

flies up attacks : Armed forces of Ukraine under pressure Nato confirms attack on websites: Trace leads to hackers from Russia

confirms attack on websites: Trace leads to hackers from Russia This News ticker for the military events in the Ukraine war is continuously updated.

Update from February 13, 7:36 p.m.: There is fierce fighting at the front in eastern Ukraine. Most recently in focus there: the small town of Wuhledar. This is where Ukraine recently crushed Russian offensives. Putin’s army is said to have even lost an entire elite battalion there. And a number of armored vehicles were also destroyed – possibly because of a new mine tactic used by Ukraine in the war.

Update from February 13, 4:40 p.m.: Russia is said to have stationed a frigate with Kalibr cruise missiles in the Black Sea. This was stated by a spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force Command Pivden (South). In addition, Moscow has increased the number of drones on the southern front in Ukraine. “The enemy is increasing the number of missile carriers in the Black Sea and intensifying air surveillance,” he said Ukrainska Pravda the speaker. This means that Russia has positioned a total of 16 Kalibr missiles in the Black Sea. This information cannot be independently verified.

News about the Ukraine war: Stoltenberg does not rule out the delivery of fighter jets

Update from February 13, 3:30 p.m.: The delivery of fighter jets to Ukraine is still under discussion. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg does not rule this out. “It is important that NATO is not part of the conflict,” said the Norwegian on Monday in Brussels. He emphasized the difference between a no-fly zone enforced by NATO over Ukraine and the possibility of delivering planes to Kyiv. These are two “very different things.”

If NATO enforces a no-fly zone, that would mean direct involvement of the alliance in the Ukraine war, Stoltenberg said. Providing various military “capabilities” to Ukraine would not make NATO a party to the conflict. The Secretary General assumes that the topic will be discussed on Tuesday in the so-called Ramstein format.

Ukraine war news: Kremlin confirms new conquest

Update from February 13, 1:10 p.m.: The Russian Defense Ministry has confirmed the capture of Krasna Hora. The village is located a few kilometers south of the town of Bakhmut, which was heavily fought over in the Ukraine war. The Wagner group of mercenaries had previously announced that they would take the village.

Ukraine war: Russia also suffers high losses

Update from February 13, 12:10 p.m.: From February 24, 2022 to February 13, 2023, Ukraine’s armed forces say they eliminated around 138,340 Russian attackers, including 560 soldiers in the past day. This is the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published on Facebook.

In addition, according to reports, Ukrainian troops destroyed 3,283 enemy tanks (+3 over the past day), 6,492 (+4) armored personnel carriers, 2,290 (+3) artillery systems, 465 multiple rocket launchers, 234 air defense systems, 296 aircraft, 286 helicopters, 2,007 Operational and tactical level drones, 857 cruise missiles, 18 ships/boats, 5,150 (+2) vehicles and fuel tanks, and 217 (+2) special forces.

This information from the Ukrainian General Staff cannot be independently verified.

Ukraine War: Russia expands defenses

Update from February 13, 10:50 a.m.: According to British assessments, Russia is continuing to strengthen its defensive positions in occupied regions in Ukraine. The Ministry of Defense in London announced on Monday in its daily intelligence update that defensive installations have recently been expanded, especially in the southern Ukrainian region of Zaporizhia.

Ukrainian successes would have serious consequences for the Russian position, it said. Should Ukrainian troops break through the front in Zaporizhia, the Russian “land bridge” between Russia and annexed Crimea would be threatened. A Ukrainian success in the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk, on the other hand, would jeopardize the Russian war aim of “liberating” the Donbass. “Deciding which of these threats to prioritize is probably one of the key dilemmas for planners of the Russian attack,” the ministry said.

“Despite the current operational focus on central Donbass, Russia remains concerned about guarding the extreme ends of its extended front line,” it said. This is shown by the expansion of the positions in Zaporizhia and Luhansk, which are also being reinforced with new troops. The front line in Ukraine is around 1288 kilometers long.

Ukraine war: Volodymyr Zelenskyj calls for further sanctions

Overview: Kyiv – Against the background of the war that has been going on for almost a year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj has called for further western sanctions against Russia – for example against its nuclear energy branch. “It is not easy. There is some resistance,” said Zelenskyy in his evening video message on Sunday. There was also a time when other punitive measures against Russia seemed difficult, he added. “Now they apply – for example in relation to oil and oil products from Russia.”

Heavy and extremely bloody fighting is continuing, particularly in eastern Ukraine. Meanwhile, NATO announced that it had become the target of a hacker attack. Despite the fact that the end of the war was not foreseeable, the alliance also announced that Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg wanted to vacate his post next autumn.

War in Ukraine: Kyiv puts around 200 Russians on the national sanctions list

Earlier in the day, Zelenskyi issued a decree putting 199 Russians on a national sanctions list, including representatives of the Russian nuclear power plant operator Rosenergoatom. A Ukrainian was also fined who is said to have defected to the side of the occupiers at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, which was occupied by Russia.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022 and has since annexed several territories in violation of international law. In response to the brutal war of aggression, Western states have already imposed far-reaching punitive measures against Moscow. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a few days ago that a new package of sanctions would soon be launched.

Ukraine War: Heavy fighting for Bakhmut continues

Meanwhile, in the heavily contested city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, the Ukrainian armed forces are coming under increasing pressure. The Russian private army Wagner claimed to have taken a suburb and was now advancing towards the centre. Initially, there was no comment from Kyiv. However, the Ukrainian side had previously emphasized that Bakhmut was still under their control. In the city that once had more than 70,000 inhabitants, only a few thousand remain.

Ukraine War: NATO Confirms Attack on Websites – Pro-Russian Hackers as Perpetrators?

NATO was the target of a hacker attack on Sunday. A spokeswoman confirmed on the evening of the German Press Agency that cyber experts from the defense alliance were actively dealing with an incident that was affecting several websites. Social networks like Twitter had previously said that pro-Russian activists had attacked the website of NATO’s special operations headquarters, among other things. She was temporarily unavailable.

The alliance had also previously announced that Secretary General Stoltenberg wanted to give up his post in autumn of this year as planned. The member states are therefore under pressure to find a successor. “He has no intention of seeking another mandate extension,” said his spokeswoman Oana Lungescu. Stoltenberg’s mandate has already been extended three times and he has been in office for almost nine years.

Originally, there was once again speculation that the 63-year-old’s term of office could be extended again against the background of the war in Ukraine. (dpa/AFP)