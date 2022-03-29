Europe, the future and the risk of the Union’s decline

I read right and left that one of the causes of Vladimir Putin’s (as well as Xi Jin-ping’s) behavior is the conviction of the extreme decadence of Western Europe. That offshoot of Eurasia that dominated the world is today cowardly, weak, and convinced that it has all the blame. In short, it is its own enemy. And whoever is convinced they cannot win condemns themselves to defeat.

I’m ashamed to confess it, but I agree with Putin and Xi. Where I disagree is on the irreversibility of the process: not because I am convinced that we will recover, but because the future remains inscrutable. Anyone who is sure of a certain outcome risks bitter disappointment. Today there is no augur, haruspex or astrologer of any fur that does not preach big trouble to Putin.

The past in this regard gives us contradictory examples. The Greeks were divided and quarrelsome and, like the Italians of the Renaissance, they were ready to ally themselves with the foreigner in order to give on to their hated countrymen. And the Great Persian King was counting on this too. However, in 490 BC, at Marathon, they were able to overcome their divisions and inflict an unforgettable defeat on the Asian autocrat. Conversely, after the Roman invasion the decline was irreversible and definitive. That is why we cannot say anything sensible about the future of Europe. Today we talk about energy independence and a common army: but will these good intentions last? In fact, our union has always been in “surplace“.

To begin, the horror of weapons literally blinded us. We ignore that if today we do not fear for our lives and our freedom it is not because for decades we have had beautiful ideals but because NATO is capable of defending us. But we are incurable: someone blames us for the invasion of Ukraine by claiming that, if we had dissolved NATO, Putin would not have felt encircled and would not have invaded Ukraine. What if he instead invaded Europe as far as Lisbon?

But perhaps fools should be envied, because those who have been aware of this decline every day have never stopped suffering from it.

Keep reading