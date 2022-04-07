Home page politics

Of: Patrick Mayer

In a TV interview with the British broadcaster Sky News, Putin’s spokesman admits for the first time live high Russian losses in the Ukraine war.

Munich/Moscow – In the Russia-Ukraine War* it is difficult to check and verify mutual information. However, reports have been increasing for weeks that the Russian invasion troops have had to accept significant losses of soldiers* since they invaded the neighboring country to the west.

Ukraine war: Russia admits ‘significant casualties’

The online medium The Kyiv Independent quoted Ukrainian forces on Thursday (April 7) and put Russian losses at 18,900 soldiers killed or wounded. In addition, the army of Moscow ruler Vladimir Putin has now lost 698 tanks, 150 airplanes and 135 (combat) helicopters. In addition, there were allegedly 1891 destroyed or captured armored military vehicles. The last official Russian figure killed and wounded was over 1,300.

An example of the Russian setbacks: On Tuesday, the “Karpatska Sich” unit of the Ukrainian territorial defense released a drone video that is supposed to show how a single Ukrainian T-64 tank drove off several Russian BTR-82A infantry fighting vehicles east of Kyiv while setting fire to a military vehicle. For the first time, a high-ranking representative of the Russian government has publicly acknowledged “significant losses” from the Russian side in an interview.

Russia-Ukraine war: Putin spokesman declares withdrawal from Kyiv

“We have significant casualties among our troops. This is a great tragedy for us,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sky News. However, the close confidante of Vladimir Putin * did not name a number. Peskow avoided questions from the reporter.

Instead, he went into the withdrawal of Russian troops in northern Ukraine in front of the capital Kyiv (population around 2.8 million) and around the city of Chernihiv (population around 285,000). Peskov called this withdrawal an alleged “sign of goodwill during negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations. It was a sign of goodwill to take attention away from these two regions and to show that Russia is really ready to create comfortable conditions for the continuation of (peace) negotiations.”

Ukraine War: Russia withdrew troops from Kyiv and north

It was also the first time in the Ukraine conflict* that the Russian government tried to argue the withdrawal of a huge military column from Kyiv.