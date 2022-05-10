Home page politics

Markus Hofstetter

There was a surprise in Putin’s eagerly awaited speech on victory over Hitler’s Germany. There were no threats.

Moscow – She was eagerly awaited: Waldimir Putin’s speech at the great military parade in Moscow on May 9 to commemorate the victory over Nazi Germany. A lot was speculated about in advance, also because of the possible impact on the Ukraine conflict. In the run-up, observers and experts speculated whether the Russian President would officially declare war on Ukraine and announce general mobilization. This was quickly denied by the Kremlin.

Putin’s speech at the military parade on May 9: Ukraine and NATO are said to have planned an invasion

But Putin’s speech went a little differently than expected. As expected, he addressed the Ukraine war, but presented it as a purely defensive measure. “Russia prevented the aggression, that was the only right decision,” said Putin. He once again accused the West of having armed “neo-Nazis” in Ukraine. Ukraine had armed itself with NATO weapons and thus posed a threat to the country.

He also accused Ukraine and NATO of planning “an invasion of our historic territories,” including the Crimean Peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014 and the Russian-majority Donbass region in eastern Ukraine. In addition, Kyiv strives for the atomic bomb. Making allegations without providing any supporting evidence.

Vladimir Putin refrained from escalating in his speech on “Victory Day” on May 9th. © Mikhail Metzel/dpa/picture alliance

Putin’s speech at the military parade on May 9: Losses of own soldiers are acknowledged

The Russian President justified the war with the World War II commemoration, among other things: “You are fighting for the fatherland, for its future, so that no one forgets the lessons of World War II,” he said to the soldiers, some of whom were in Ukraine had been in use. There they defended the “fatherland” from the “unacceptable danger” that the western-backed neighbor posed to Russia.

At the same time, Valdimir Putin admitted that his troops had suffered losses, but without giving any figures. He promised the relatives material help. “The death of every soldier and officer means sorrow and irretrievable loss for relatives and loved ones.”

Putin’s speech at the military parade on May 9th: Moscow has moved towards the West

Morally, he places Russia itself on the right side. Putin said Moscow has repeatedly tried to reach an agreement on an international security solution. But NATO ignored Russia’s arguments and began to open up Ukrainian territory militarily.

Putin also warned of a new world war. The struggle at that time meant not only the obligation to preserve the memory of those who had defeated Nazism. The task is “to be vigilant and to do everything possible so that the horrors of a global war are not repeated”. It was the Kremlin that indirectly threatened nuclear weapons.

Putin’s May 9 military parade speech: Only fighting in Donbass is mentioned

Putin emphasized that the victory in World War II was won jointly with the Western Allies, but at the same time lamented the prevailing “Russophobia” among the political elites there. “We know that American veterans who wanted to come to the Moscow parade were effectively banned,” the Russian president claimed.

Somewhat surprisingly, Putin has refrained from escalations and threats. There is no talk of conquering all of Ukraine. He says that Russian soldiers in Donbass are fighting for Russia’s security. In doing so, he ignores the fact that there is also fighting in the south of Ukraine and that air and rocket attacks are also taking place in the west of the country. (Here you can find the current ticker on the military situation in the Ukraine war).

Overall, Putin’s speech was quite short, ten minutes long. Instead of being aggressive, the Russian president emphasizes that the war was forced on Russia and strings together a number of allegations. The refusal to escalate this war, for example through a general mobilization, keeps a way out of the deadlock open to him.