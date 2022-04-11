Home page politics

Of: Sandra Kathe

Split

Navalny supporter Leonid Volkov accuses Putin of miscalculating the Ukraine war – and hopes that the Kremlin ruler will be ousted.

Moscow/Vilnius – Despite banned demonstrations and crackdowns by Russian security authorities, resistance against the government of Wladimir Putin* in Russia* since the beginning of Ukraine War* strong inflow. That said the Russian opposition figure and Navalny confidant Leonid Volkov in an interview with the Editorial network Germany. The “changing Russian reality” registered Volkov and his comrades-in-arms* currently, however, mainly “behind the facades”.

Volkov, who lives and works in exile in Lithuania, speaks of important political connections that are currently being established across the country and “activities that the authorities are not even aware of”. A popular means of doing so are so-called VPN tunnels, which enable Russians to circumvent state censorship and access information about the reality of the Ukraine war. instead of state propaganda* See opposition posts and voice your opinion in chats.

Ukraine war: Kremlin opponent Volkov sees rethinking among the population and Russia’s elites

Volkov and other members of the opposition are currently receiving feedback from many Russians: “I won’t let them beat me up now, I don’t want to lose my job either, but I support you and your movement,” Volkov reported in the RND interview.

Leonid Volkov in 2018. © Donat Sorokin/Imago Images

The opposition of the Kremlin ruler is now also observing a rethink among the Russian elites, as Volkov explained in an interview with the AFP news agency last week. These are already “very unhappy about the economic devastation, the victims, the restrictions and sanctions”. He expects that “they will think about a regime change, about a change of the system”.

Navalny confidant Volkov: Putin has “clearly shortened his term” with the Ukraine war

Overall, the IT expert and former chief of staff of the imprisoned opposition politician Alexei Navalny* the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine as a mistake by Putin. The Russian ruler had “miscalculated” with his invasion of neighboring Russia and “clearly shortened his term of office,” Volkov told AFP. By deciding to invade Ukraine, Putin “dramatically reduced the likelihood of a scenario where he just stays in the Kremlin until he dies.”

People around the world are demonstrating against Russia’s ruler Vladimir Putin and his war against Ukraine. (symbol photo) © Christoph Schmidt/dpa

A political change in Moscow* would, according to Volkov, also very likely mean the return to freedom for his former boss Alexej Navalny. “Navalny is Putin’s personal political prisoner,” Volkov told AFP. “It’s up to Putin alone to decide whether to leave him in prison or free him.”

Surname Leonid Mikhailovich Volkov Born November 10, 1980, Yekaterinburg, Russia Political party progressive party profession IT expert, former Yekaterinburg City Duma politician (2009–2013)

Russian opposition figure Leonid Volkov: only escalation of internal conflicts can overthrow Putin

According to Volkov, the “escalation of internal conflicts” in Putin’s inner circle must ensure a possible disempowerment of Putin, he told the RND: “The political and economic elite in Moscow is anything but homogeneous. A majority of these people, as we reliably know, were against the war. Many were even downright shocked when Putin actually ordered the invasion. At first they kept quiet, but now there is growing unrest in these circles that is greater than that of the general public.

Accordingly, Russia’s elites have now recognized two things: First, that Putin is in the war against the Ukraine* I miscalculated militarily and his plans turned out to be “unreal”. On the other hand, the Western sanctions proved to be quite damaging to the Russian economy even before an oil and gas embargo, which had been demanded by many, was implemented. “These two factors add up to pressure on Putin, which will sooner or later cost him the office, I’m actually very confident about that,” predicts Volkov. (ska/AFP) *fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA