From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi, Jens Kiffmeier

The counter-offensive is progressing. Kiev reports destruction of Russian equipment. But without help from the West, there is no end in sight. The news ticker.

Updated July 15 at 10:53 p.m: New tactics in the counter-offensive: Instead of attacking the mined Russian positions with main battle tanks, the troops of the Ukraine are once again increasingly using medium-range missiles. That reports the New York Times. According to the media report, the Ukrainian armed forces were able to reduce their material losses to ten percent – in the first weeks of the counter-offensive the number is said to have been twice as high. The disadvantage of the new strategy: progress is much slower than planned.

Ukraine war: After Ivan Popov, Putin also deposes Major General Seliverstov

Updated July 15 at 8:51 p.m: The signs of disintegration in Russia’s army continue: After the controversial dismissal of Major General Ivan Popov, another general fired have been. Accordingly, Major General Vladimir Seliverstov was deposed as commander of the 106th Airborne Division, as reported by the British broadcaster Sky News. As the leader of the group, he has been involved in the fighting for Bakhmut since the beginning of the year. The background to the dismissal is unclear. According to military analysts, the Dismissals of generals a sign of division in Russian armed forces after the failed mutiny of Yevgeny Prigozhin and the Wagner group.

Cracks down on his army: Russia’s President Vladimir Putin. © Aleksey Babushkin/dpa

End of the Ukraine war: Selenskyj continues to insist on weapons aid

Updated July 15, 6:21 p.m: For weeks there has been speculation about an end to the Ukraine war – but according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyj, the timing of this depends above all on the extent of international aid. “Now that the speed of the war’s end depends directly on global support for Ukraine, we are doing everything we can to ensure that support is maximally intense and maximally meaningful,” he said in a video message on Saturday. Ukraine will work internationally at all levels “to restore peace throughout the country and for all people,” he said.

F16 fighter jets for Ukraine – US blocks pilot training

Update from July 15, 4:45 p.m.: Little support for pilot training: Apparently the USA is slowing down the training of Ukrainian soldiers on the required F16 fighter jets. The US newspaper reports political. Accordingly, the coalition of eleven countries led by Denmark and the Netherlands should continue to wait for approval from the USA. But without the American approval, the training program could not begin, it said. The training is supposed to start in August.

Ukraine war: German companies deliver components for Putin’s rockets – despite sanctions

Update from July 15, 3:18 p.m.: Holey bulwark against Russia: Despite the sanctions imposed in the Ukraine war, Putin’s arms industry can apparently fall back on Western components when building rockets. “People are killed by bullets here every day,” complained the Ukrainian sanctions officer Vladyslaw Vlasyuk in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper. “And a lot of them contain components from Western countries.” From Ukraine’s point of view, this is only possible because sanctions against Russia are circumvented via third countries.

Vlasyuk recently published a report in diplomatic circles. It said that the largest part of the smuggled bullet parts should come from the USA with 81 percent. Switzerland follows in second place with eight percent, Germany and Japan are third on the list with 3.5 percent each.

Ukraine war: Criticism in Putin’s army is growing

Update from July 15, 11:05 am: According to British intelligence, several officers in the Russian army are dissatisfied with the military leadership. “Direct criticism from subordinates is likely to become an increasing problem for Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of General Staff General Gerasimov,” the Defense Ministry said in London.

In their daily update on Twitter, the British dealt with the dismissal of General Ivan Popov. He had criticized his superiors and the conduct of the war in Ukraine and had been dismissed as commander of the 58th Army. “Popov’s comments draw attention to the deep dissatisfaction that many officers are likely to harbor with senior military leadership,” the British wrote.

Russia’s tanks destroyed by kamikaze drones in Ukraine war

First report from July 15: Kiev – Not only Russia, but also Ukraine is increasingly using so-called kamikaze drones, especially as part of their counter-offensive. The commander of the Ukrainian land forces, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyj, published new footage in the short message service Telegram, in which the destruction of two Russian tanks can be seen.

The colonel-general wrote that the Ukrainian “Asgard unit” of the 120th reconnaissance battalion, together with the 3rd mechanized brigade, disabled Russian T-80 and T-90 tanks. “Good work, glory to the fighters,” Syrskyj praised the destruction of the tanks.

Ukraine War: General Staff released – Kiev “eliminated” over 237,000 Russian soldiers

The Ukrainian General Staff released new figures on Russian casualties since the beginning of the war of aggression. According to this, the Ukrainian military claims to have “eliminated” around 237,180 Russian soldiers so far. In addition, 4,102 tanks, 8,019 armored personnel carriers and 4,463 artillery systems were destroyed. According to General Staff figures, the Ukrainian army has so far destroyed 315 Russian planes, 310 helicopters, 3,807 drones and 1,273 cruise missiles. The figures cannot be independently verified.

According to the General Staff report, the Ukrainian army has carried out 13 airstrikes against Russian troop concentration areas over the past day. In the direction of the town of Lyman, Russian soldiers carried out “unsuccessful offensive actions” and shelled more than 15 settlements. About 15 settlements were also shelled in the Bakhmut direction, with the Ukrainian army fending off Russian attacks. In Cherson and Zaporizhia, the troops of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin would concentrate on preventing advances by Ukrainian soldiers.

Russia’s attacks against Ukraine: Putin’s soldiers used kamikaze drones

Meanwhile, Russia continues to target Ukrainian cities with drone strikes. The general staff reported that there had been attacks last night with 17 Iranian Shahed drones and one missile from the S300 air defense system. However, the Ukrainian air defense was able to shoot down 16 of the drones. The danger of new drone and missile attacks against Ukraine is still high. Most recently, the city of Kryvyi Rih in the south of the country reported heavy attacks by Russia. (bb)