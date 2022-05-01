Home page politics

Of: Markus Hofstetter

Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik and Russian President Vladimir Putin pursue common goals (archive photo from 2019) © Mikhail KlimentyevI/imago

The world is watching the Ukraine war. In its shadow, Kremlin boss Putin is trying to destabilize the Balkans. A Serbian separatist leader comes to his aid.

Banja Luka/Moscow – Moscow has not had any great successes in the Ukraine conflict. The offensive of the Russian army is not progressing, the Ukrainian army is launching counterattacks (here you can find the current ticker on the military situation in Ukraine). While the world is spellbound by the war in eastern Ukraine, Moscow is simultaneously fueling the conflict in Bosnia-Herzegovina that pro-Russian separatists have unleashed.

Moscow ignites in Bosnia-Herzegovina: Kremlin supports separatist plans of the Serbs

Serb leader Milorad Dodik, who as one of the three members of the state presidency should actually represent the entire state of Bosnia and Herzegovina, makes no secret of his closeness to Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin. Because it is considered certain that Moscow will support him in his separatist plans. Dodik wants to secede from Bosnia and Herzegovina with his Republika Srpska (RS).

Around 100,000 people died in the inter-ethnic war in Bosnia from 1992 to 1995. Since then, the country has been divided into a Croatian-Muslim federation and a Serbian republic, the Republika Srpska, the majority of which feel very close to their “big brother” Russia. That is why Bosnia and Herzegovina did not join Western sanctions against Russia because of the Ukraine war.

For centuries, Russia maintained deep brotherly ties with the Serbs of the Balkans – due to their shared Slavic and Orthodox heritage and their alliances during the world wars. The Kremlin saw NATO’s intervention in the Balkans in the 1990s – first in Bosnia and later against Serbia during the Kosovo war – as a humiliating provocation. Since then, Moscow has been trying to increase its influence over the Bosnian Serbs.

Moscow ignites in Bosnia-Herzegovina: Russia’s rhetoric in Sarajevo is similar to that in the run-up to the Ukraine war

Dodik’s project endangers peace in the Balkan country. The high UN representative in the country, the CSU politician Christian Schmidt, clearly sees the danger of an armed conflict. A recent call for alarm comes from Democratic US Senator Chris Murphy. “If Putin is cornered (in Ukraine), he will look for other places to win victories. And one of them could be Bosnia,” he told the US broadcaster CNN. He spoke of a “very worrying time for Bosnia”. In March, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called the Balkan country a possible target for “further Russian interventions”.

In statements resembling Putin’s rhetoric ahead of the attack on Ukraine, the Russian ambassador in Sarajevo warned of Moscow’s “reaction” should Bosnia join NATO. The Kremlin does not recognize the High Representative of the international community for Bosnia-Herzegovina, who monitors compliance with the peace agreement. Recently, Russia railed against “increasing attempts to rewrite the principles” of the deal “to the benefit of the EU and NATO and to the detriment” of the Bosnian Serbs.

Moscow ignites in Bosnia-Herzegovina: the EU is partly to blame for its reluctance

“It is clear that Russia has now openly broken with the West in Bosnia,” says Florian Bieber, a Balkans expert at the University of Graz in Austria AFP. The West’s “passiveness” has contributed to the country’s instability by allowing Serb leader Dodik to repeatedly cross red lines over the years.

Srecko Latal, editor-in-chief of the regional network for investigative journalism (BIRN), shares this assessment. “The Balkans have been destabilized mainly by the absence of the EU,” he says. That allowed third parties like Russia, China and Turkey to fill the vacuum.

Moscow ignites in Bosnia-Herzegovina: EU increases military presence

But recently the West has been paying more attention to the Balkan country. “It seems to me that this Russian threat has really forced the US and EU to take a slightly more serious approach,” says Latal. Washington imposed sanctions on Dodik in January, followed by London in April. The EU refrained from punitive measures, but almost doubled its military presence in Bosnia to around 1,100 men and women. A “precautionary measure”, as their commander, the Austrian General Anton Wessely, explained.