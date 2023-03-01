Dhe rulers in Moscow and Minsk are silent about what is said to have happened at the Matschulishchi military airport near Minsk. But if what Belarusian regime opponents in exile claim is true, then the Russian air force suffered a heavy loss there on Sunday.

According to this, a Russian A-50 radar reconnaissance aircraft was hit so hard by a drone attack that it is no longer operational. The loss of such an aircraft would “further limit the Russian armed forces’ ability to conduct air operations,” Britain’s Defense Ministry wrote in its daily briefing on Russia’s war against Ukraine on Tuesday. According to British estimates, the Russian Air Force now has six operational aircraft of this type, which are used to coordinate missile attacks on Ukraine. A spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force called the reports of the A-50’s destruction “good news”.

News of the drone attack in Matschulishchi was spread by BYPOL, an organization of former members of the Belarusian security forces who switched to the opposition after the rigged presidential election in August 2020 and are now in exile. BYPOL leader Alexandr Azarov told Belarusian exile media that the attack was carried out by “partisans” using commercially available civilian drones. The attackers are now safe abroad. In an interview with the Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita, Azarov said the military airport south of Minsk was poorly guarded. The Russians lost their vigilance, believing the Belarusians were so intimidated that they kept quiet.

There were definitely explosions

Azarov’s claims cannot be verified. However, it can be considered certain that a Russian A-50 was stationed in Matschulishchi and that there were strong explosions there on Sunday morning. The Belarusian website Zerkalo.io, which works from exile, reported on the explosions on Sunday, citing local residents.







After the explosions, large numbers of soldiers gathered around the military airport. Special units of the Belarusian security forces searched the homes of people in the area who were considered opponents of the regime. On Monday, Belarusian dictator Alexandr Lukashenko called the heads of the secret service, military and security forces to a meeting. In an official video, he called on them, among other things, to be more vigilant “in the light of events of an internal character”.

An A-50 aircraft has repeatedly been sighted in Matschulishchi in recent months. According to the British Ministry of Defense, such an aircraft, called Mainstay in the NATO code, also took part in joint exercises of the Russian and Belarusian air forces in the second half of January. Radio Liberty’s Belarusian service drew attention to a satellite image of Matschulishchi airport dated February 19 showing an airplane with the typical round antenna on the fuselage.







The relationship to violence has changed

The Belarusian exile opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaya welcomed the action on Twitter: “I am proud of all Belarusians who continue to resist the hybrid Russian occupation and fight for the freedom of Ukraine.” Such “courageous actions” showed that Belarus is committed to the oppose “imperial aggression”. This reaction shows how much the Russian invasion of Ukraine has changed the Belarusian opposition’s relationship to Russia and their attitude towards violence.

In the summer of 2020, Tichanovskaya asserted that the mass protests against the election fraud had no geopolitical component and were not directed against Russia. In view of the Russian regime’s active siding with Lukashenko, attitudes toward Russia were slowly changing. But even after the violent end of the demonstrations, the opposition stuck to the principle of non-violence.

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a volunteer unit of Belarusian exiles was formed there, named after Kastus Kalinauski, who led the 1863 Polish uprising against Russia on what is now Belarus. It is supported by the opposition coordination council around Tichanovskaya. In Belarus, in the first months of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, there were acts of sabotage of railway facilities used by the Russian invading forces attacking Ukraine from Belarus. Some of these “railway partisans” were arrested and sentenced to long prison terms.

When asked by the Polish newspaper “Rzeczpospolita” whether he still believed in the possibility of peaceful change in Belarus, BYPOL chairman Azarov – who is part of the Coordination Council – now said: “That’s ridiculous.” The most important goal of the Belarusian secret service KGB be it currently to prevent a military wing of the opposition. “We would like a peaceful change, but we are preparing for the worst.” Lukashenko had sold Belarus to Vladimir Putin: “Belarus is occupied by the Russian army.” The Belarusians were fighting for their independence: “The war is ongoing.”