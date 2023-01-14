According to the widely circulated newspaper “Bild”, this resignation “is a personal decision taken by the minister without being imposed on her by the chancellery.”

The newspaper “Süddeutsche Zeitung” also reported that Lambrecht, 57, a member of the Social Democratic Party to which Chancellor Olaf Scholz belongs, will leave her post next week.

The NTV channel reported that a search is underway within the party for a successor to the minister.

In response to a question by “Agence France Presse”, the German Ministry of Defense refused to comment on “rumors”, as it put it.

Why would you quit?

• Lambrecht has recently come under fire for her controversial comments about the war in Ukraine.

• The Minister’s image was shaken by an unfortunate video clip during the holidays, in which she said she was grateful for all the “meetings” that the war in Ukraine allowed her to have.

• In January 2022, she was criticized for announcing that she had sent 5,000 helmets to Ukraine, which was then asking for heavy weapons to protect itself from a possible conflict with Russia.

• According to a recent Civey survey of 5,000 people, 77 percent of Germans support her departure, while only 13 percent want her to remain.