Ukraine’s counteroffensive is making slow progress. Russia accuses US of war crimes. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

Zelenskyj to the situation in southeast : “We are making progress”

: Russia blame the US The processed information, in particular on the losses of the armies involved in the Ukraine war, comes partly from the warring parties in Russia or Ukraine. Therefore, they cannot be independently verified.

Update from July 10, 05:00: In his daily video message on Sunday (9 July), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again thanked the soldiers for their successes on the battlefield. According to military information from Kiev, Ukraine is making progress in its counter-offensive to liberate its areas from Russian occupation – especially in the eastern region of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region.

During a visit to the city of Lutsk in north-western Ukraine near Belarus, Zelenskyy again advocated better protection of the state border. The priority is to strengthen the whole northern border, all regions there, he said. With his visit to the region near EU and NATO member Poland, Zelenskyy also wanted to strengthen people’s sense of security.

Ukraine war: Russia claims to have achieved successes at Bachmut

Update from July 10, 03:16: The Russian Defense Ministry reports that Russian troops pushed back Ukrainian advances near Bakhmut. The fierce fighting there would be complicated by the hilly topography. Meanwhile, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said his fighters were in the Bakhmut region. According to Russian reports, Kadyrov is ill, injured, or “on vacation.”

Ukraine War: Kiev takes initiative in fighting in southeast

KIEV – According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian armed forces have taken the initiative in the fighting in the south-east of their country. “We’re making progress, we’re not stuck,” Zelenskyj told ABC. Heavy fighting was raging in two areas in the south-east, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maljar said on Telegram. “We are in the process of consolidating our gains in these areas,” she wrote. Russian troops defended Bakhmut, while Ukrainian forces recorded “a certain advance” on the southern flank of the city. There are no position changes north of Bachmut. Heavy fighting continued west of the city and near Lyman further north.

Ukraine war: Russia accuses US of war crimes

According to the Russian embassy in Washington, the US has admitted to war crimes with the White House decision to supply cluster munitions to Ukraine. “We have listened closely to statements by White House national security spokesman John Kirby about the supply of cluster munitions to Ukraine. He has effectively admitted that the United States committed war crimes in the Ukraine conflict,” the embassy said late Sunday evening (local time) via the news app Telegram. Both Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of having already used cluster munitions. Ukraine promised last week that the munitions the US plans to ship to Kiev will not be used in Russia. (With Agencies)