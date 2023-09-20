“Peace without freedom means oppression. Peace without justice is called diktat. This must now finally be understood in Moscow too.” With these words, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) addressed Moscow in his speech to the United Nations General Assembly.

At the same time, the Chancellor warned against bogus solutions that only had “peace” in their name. “Russia is responsible for this war. And it is Russia’s president who can end it at any time with a single order,” said Scholz. In order for Putin to do this, he must understand “that we – the states of the United Nations – are serious about our principles. That we no longer see any place for revisionism and imperialism in the multipolar world of the 21st century.”

Scholz began his speech by recalling that Germany – the Federal Republic and the GDR – joined the United Nations 50 years ago. There were three prerequisites for this: the renunciation of violence as a means of politics, the rejection of any form of revisionism, including the shifting of boundaries, and the commitment to cooperation across divisions. Germany continues to feel committed to these ideals.

Dare to cooperate more

The Chancellor, who spoke to the General Assembly for the second time in this office, quoted his Social Democratic predecessor Willy Brandt, who said 50 years ago: “In a world in which everyone increasingly depends on everyone else, peace policy must not stop at one’s own front door “. That’s why the need of the hour is not less cooperation – which is sometimes packaged today as “de-coupling” or as “cooperation only between like-minded people”, but more cooperation. “This is the only way to reduce the risks of excessively one-sided dependencies.”







This is even more true in a world that no longer has just two centers of power. However, multipolarity is not a new order, but rather a description of the situation. “Anyone who associates this with the fact that smaller countries are the backyard of larger countries is wrong,” said Scholz, objecting to an understanding of the term as it prevails in Russia.

Scholz also called for the climate goals to be achieved. Germany is also fulfilling its commitments to international climate financing. Last year it tripled its contribution from two billion euros in 2014 to six billion euros. The Chancellor also called for a reform of the Security Council. “Africa deserves more weight, as do Asia and Latin America.”

No country should block open-ended negotiations with maximum demands. Ultimately, it is in the hands of the General Assembly to decide on reforming the Security Council, said Scholz, without explicitly addressing Germany’s ambitions for a permanent seat. Germany wants to assume responsibility as a non-permanent member of the Security Council until there is a reform, said Scholz, who asked to support the German candidacy for the years 2027/28.