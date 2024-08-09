Home policy

The Ukrainian offensive in Kursk has been going on for four days. Some analysts consider it too risky. What could Kiev be aiming for with this advance?

Kiev – Ukrainian troops have advanced as far as 10 kilometers into Russia in what is believed to be the largest attack on Russian territory since the war in Ukraine began. But even on the fourth day of this counter-invasion, opinions differ as to what exactly Kiev is aiming for with the advance, which some analysts fear could overwhelm Ukraine’s outnumbered troops.

The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday (July 8) that the aim was to make Russia “feel” the consequences of its war. “Russia has brought the war to our country and should feel what it has done,” said Zelensky in his evening speech, without directly addressing the offensive. It was also made clear “that the Ukrainian army knows how to surprise and achieve results.” But what results does the Ukrainian president have in mind?

Kursk attack could change the situation in the Ukraine war – the tables are to be turned against Putin

In recent weeks, Russian forces have been able to make significant territorial gains in Ukraine. While Vladimir Putin’s troops have taken advantage of military mistakes by Kiev, support for a negotiated end to the war is growing among the Ukrainian public, according to a report by the Financial Times“Our defenses are showing cracks,” said a Ukrainian official familiar with the military operations. He also warned that Russian forces had achieved a “tactical success” in Donetsk and that further advances were likely if the situation did not change.

Can the Kursk attack be used as a means of exerting pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin in negotiations? © IMAGO/Gavriil Grigorov

According to military analysts, Vladimir Putin’s troops have moved to within 15 km of the garrison town of Pokrovsk and the outskirts of nearby Toretsk. If Russia succeeds in capturing one of these cities, it will hamper military logistics and threaten Ukraine’s control over the rest of the region, the report said. One of Ukraine’s biggest challenges in recent times has been responding to Russia’s strategy of expanding the front line with fighting around Kharkiv. This has put Kyiv’s already heavily stretched troops under further pressure. It is therefore possible that Ukraine is trying to turn the tables with the surprise attack and involve Putin’s soldiers elsewhere.

Kiev’s strategy in the Ukraine war is in danger – can the course attack still prevent this?

Danish military analyst Anders Puck Nielsen also believes this theory is possible. According to him, Ukraine expects the Russian summer offensive to come to a halt soon, as he explained in a YouTube video on Thursday. If this happens, it could become a problem for Kiev’s troops. “Ukraine’s current strategy is based on Russia continuing its attacks,” said Nielsen. It is counting on continuing to inflict heavy losses on the Russian armed forces while Ukraine itself is in a defensive position. If Ukraine succeeds in entrenching itself in Russian territory, “the Russians will be denied the opportunity to take a break” from the role of aggressor.

The attack could therefore be useful for Ukraine in two ways. “First, it is a diversionary tactic because Russia must divert resources from the main efforts in Donetskto drive the Ukrainians out of the Kursk region again,” said Nielsen. On the other hand, he refused to grant the Russians an “operational break” even after the end of the summer offensive in Donetsk. In a broader context, the operation, just like the increasing drone attacks, also shows that the Ukraine War will gradually take place more on Russian territory. “Ukraine has identified these attacks on Russia as essential for the chance of ending the war on acceptable terms,” ​​the analyst continued.

Kursk attack as “necessary means of pressure” in Ukraine war – situation could change for Putin due to losses

The Ukrainian government also seems to have such a benefit in mind. “This will give them the necessary leverage for negotiations with Russia – that’s what it’s all about,” an unnamed adviser to Zelensky told the Washington PostMykhailo Podolyak, who also advises the Ukrainian president, shares this view. “Russia sees every compromise as a sign of weakness and a willingness to submit. Negotiations can only be productive if they understand that the war is not going according to their script,” Podolyak said on Ukrainian television on Thursday. This is the only way to change the way people in Russia view the war in Ukraine.

According to military analyst Nielsen, the role of conscripts in Russia is central to this. For domestic political reasons, Putin have been “very cautious” about their deployment in the Ukraine war, as this directly affects families and can lead to dissatisfaction. The soldiers deployed in Ukraine are volunteers; conscripts are rarely deployed – in Kursk, however, they are. Russia must now either deploy volunteers there, who often come from remote regions and poor backgrounds, which is why their loss has little political significance. They would then be missing elsewhere. Or Putin risks “the dissatisfaction of middle-class families” and their support, when their relatives die in war. (tpn)