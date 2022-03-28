Home page politics

Joe Biden recently in Warsaw © Lukasz Gagulski/dpa

US President Joe Biden has called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “butcher” with regard to the Ukraine war. Moscow is “alert”.

Update from March 28, 10:25 p.m.: US President Joe Biden has defended his controversial statement that Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot stay in power” because of the Ukraine war. Biden said Monday in the White House that he “does not take back” his sentence. In his speech in the Polish capital Warsaw over the weekend, he expressed “moral outrage” and did not announce a new US policy.

“I do not apologize for my personal feelings,” said the US President. When asked by journalists, Biden also denied that his statement could escalate the Ukraine war or complicate diplomatic efforts to end the war. The White House rushed to assert that Biden was not seeking “regime change” in Moscow. The Kremlin described Biden’s comments this Monday as “alarming”.

Ukraine war: Biden calls Putin “butcher” – but now denies explosive demand

First report from March 28th: Washington – “This statement is undoubtedly alarming”: With these words, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday (March 28) criticized statements by US President Joe Biden about Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin will “continue to monitor Biden’s comments closely”.

During his visit to Poland on March 26, Biden had called Putin a “butcher” in connection with the Russian military operation in Ukraine and also said that the Russian president “cannot remain in power”.

Biden, meanwhile, has denied calling for Putin’s fall. A reporter asked Biden on Sunday evening (local time) after his church visit: “Mr. President, do you want Putin to be removed (from office)? Mr. President, did you call for regime change?” Biden responded, “No.”

Ukraine-News: Peskov describes negotiations with Zelenskyy delegation in Istanbul as “important”

Regarding the continuation of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, Peskov said that “no significant successes or breakthroughs” had been achieved in the previous rounds of talks. There is also “no progress” in organizing a possible meeting between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Nevertheless, it is important that another meeting of the negotiators in Istanbul has now been scheduled, said Peskow. Since the delegations of both countries only traveled to Istanbul this Monday (March 28), it is “unlikely” that talks will begin later that day.

Initial negotiations at ministerial level between Ukraine and Russia on March 10 in Antalya, Turkey, failed to bring any concrete progress towards a ceasefire in Ukraine. Since then, the talks have continued via video conference. (AFP/dpa/frs)