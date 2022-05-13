Home page politics

Of: Kim Hornickel, Daniel Dillmann, and Andreas Apetz

Split

The battle for the Donbass is on. Vladimir Putin sends reinforcements from Syria to the Ukraine war. The news ticker.

78 days war: Russia send more troops to the Ukraine war.

Russia send more troops to the Ukraine war. Trench warfare in the Donbas: The units of Ukraine are preparing for a protracted trench warfare in the east of the country.

The units of Ukraine are preparing for a protracted trench warfare in the east of the country. Ukraine News: All news and developments in the Ukraine conflict in our new ticker.

+++ 7:51 p.m.: On Friday, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoygu held talks for the first time since the war began. According to a Pentagon statement, Austin urged an “immediate ceasefire” in Ukraine. In addition, the US Secretary of Defense is said to have emphasized the importance of communication with one another.

+++ 5.45 p.m.: Ukrainian Defense Minister Olexiy Reznikov addressed the citizens of Ukraine on Facebook. In his speech he takes up the speech of Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 9th. One had hoped that an end to the war was in sight – unfortunately that was not the case. “We are now entering a new, long-term phase of the war,” Reznikov proclaimed in his post. In order to survive this phase, Ukraine must carefully plan its resources. Heavy weapons from abroad would ensure that the balance of power is even and could even turn in favor of Ukraine. “We will have extremely difficult weeks ahead of us. No one can say exactly how many there will be,” said Reznikov.

Ukraine-News: Russia moves troops – fear of attacks on neighboring countries

+++ 12.45 p.m.: There have been renewed attacks in the Transnistria region, near the border with Ukraine. Nobody was injured, but the authorities now fear that the Ukraine war will spread to neighboring countries. According to the authorities, there had been two attempted attacks in the regional capital Tiraspol in the breakaway region of Transnistria in the Republic of Moldova, which is supported by Moscow.

On Friday morning (May 13), a man threw a firebomb at a building near an oil storage facility. A little later, two Molotov cocktails were thrown at a military office in the center of Tiraspol, the Interior Ministry of the self-proclaimed Transnistria Republic said. The self-proclaimed republic on the border with Ukraine broke away from Moldova in 1992 after a brief war with Chisinau. Since then, around 1,500 Russian soldiers have been stationed there.

Ukraine News: Heavy fighting around Donbass – Ukraine defends itself against Russian reinforcements from Syria

+++ Update, 11 a.m.: The Ukraine war continues to rage around Donetsk. From the city in the east of the country, the Ukrainian defenders are reporting successes in the fight against Russia. The attackers were repelled again, reports the news portal Kyiv Independent.

Russian troops are advancing in eastern Ukraine. © Alexander Reka/imago

First report: Kyiv – The Ukraine war has been going on for more than two months. But the invasion of Russia has stalled. A bitter struggle is raging, especially in the east of the country. Russia’s President Wladimir Putin has therefore begun to send units from Syria to the Donbass. This is reported by several US media.

A number of Russian soldiers have been stationed in Syria since 2015. According to the news portal Newsweek, their number is said to have been over 63,000 at times. Moscow had once sent the troops to ruler Bashar al Assad in the civil war in Syria to support. A large part of the associations based there were relocated by plane to the border with Ukraine. According to the Moscow Times, the units are now ready to intervene in the war in the east and south-east of the country. Newsweek, in turn, reports that the Kremlin is even willing to completely abandon army airports in Syria and hand them over to Iranian security forces instead.

Ukraine News: Russia must prepare for trench warfare in Donbass

Around Kharkiv in northern Ukraine, Russia is apparently suffering further losses. Unconfirmed video footage, apparently taken by drones, shows a number of burned-out Russian military vehicles. A few days ago, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised the troops in Kharkiv, who had succeeded in pushing back the attacker beyond the country’s border.

In the Donbass, on the other hand, according to current reports, the Russian army must continue to prepare for a protracted trench warfare. As the US news channel CBS reports, the Ukrainian armed forces have started digging trenches. A reporter on the spot reports of heavily secured villages, where the residents are preparing for the imminent arrival of the Russian units. If that happens, they will put up fierce resistance and use guerrilla tactics to make life difficult for the intruder even after an enemy capture, a resident of the Ukrainian city of Sloviansk told reporters.

Russian troops are advancing in eastern Ukraine. © Alexander Reka/imago

Ukraine News: Heavy fighting in the east of the country

However, the Kremlin’s troops managed to gain territory in the east of the country. The Ukraine war is raging there, according to information from the USA and the Pentagon in full hardness. Russia is continuing to shell the cities with artillery, while the Ukrainian armed forces are increasingly using combat drones against advancing Russian tanks. (Daniel Dillmann/ Kim Hornickel)