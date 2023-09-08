Dhe American entrepreneur Elon Musk claims to have prevented a Ukrainian attack on the Russian Black Sea fleet in the port city of Sevastopol. Musk wrote on Friday night on his online platform X (formerly Twitter) that he had rejected an application by the Ukrainian government to activate his company SpaceX’s Starlink satellite communications system in the region.

“Their apparent intent was to sink most of the fleet at anchor,” he wrote. SpaceX would have been involved in a major act of war and escalation, Musk justified his decision.

Who pays for Starlink?

Musk was speaking after the Washington Post published an excerpt of the tech entrepreneur’s forthcoming biography. There, after conversations with Musk, his biographer Walter Isaacson wrote that he had Starlink coverage around Crimea cut off in September 2022 so that Ukrainian underwater drones laden with explosives could not reach their target. Musk contradicted this description from the book published on Tuesday at X. “The Starlink regions in question were not activated. SpaceX hasn’t disabled anything,” he wrote.

The excerpt in the Washington Post said the six Ukrainian underwater drones were off course without the Starlink connection. They ran aground on the bank without causing any damage. Musk feared that Russia could respond to such an attack with nuclear weapons. The news channel CNN also reported on the incident based on the biography.

Musk is the boss and major shareholder of the space company SpaceX, which operates the Starlink system for internet connections from space. After the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February, SpaceX made numerous Starlink terminals available to Ukraine and took no fees to operate them. They played a key role in the country’s ability to coordinate its defenses while the Russian military launched targeted attacks on the communications infrastructure.

Over time, however, Musk and SpaceX top executive Gwynne Shotwell were unhappy that Ukraine was also using Starlink for offensive combat operations while the company paid for the costs. There is now a contract with the Pentagon that books Starlink capacities.







Musk also proposed a peace plan for Ukraine last year, which included the country’s renunciation of Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014. He also spoke out in favor of referendums in the areas occupied by Russian troops in eastern Ukraine. Ukraine claims the return of all occupied territories as a goal. Musk also claimed in conversations with Pentagon officials that he spoke to Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin. Isaacson, on the other hand, told Musk that communication went through the Russian ambassador to the United States.