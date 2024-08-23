Ukraine War/ Modi in Kiev after embracing Putin: “The end of the conflict only with negotiations”

War in Ukraine/ Modi in Kiev from Zelensky: “I will work for new aid”

Modi’s Historic Visit to Kiev: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky received Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the leader’s first visit to the war-torn country. Zelensky shook hands and greeted Ways at the entrance to the Mariinsky presidential palace in Kiev, ahead of a scheduled meeting in which Modi is expected to push for “dialogue and diplomacy” between Ukraine and Russia.

War in Ukraine, Modi to Zelensky: “We are firmly in favor of peace”

The Indian Prime Minister Narendra-Modi said his country is “firmly for peace” in the war between Ukraine and Russia, during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev. “From day one, we have not been neutral, we have taken a stand and we are firmly for peace,” Modi said.

Ukraine, Modi to Zelensky: “Alongside Kiev for humanitarian aid”

The Indian Prime Minister Narendra-Modi promised that New Delhi will “do everything” to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine, during a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev. “Whatever humanitarian assistance is needed, India will always stand by you and do everything to support you,” Modi said.

Modi to Zelensky: “Kiev and Moscow should sit down to negotiate”

The Indian Prime Minister Narendra-Modi urged President Volodymyr Zelensky to sit down for talks with Russia to end the war. “The path to resolution can be found only through dialogue and diplomacy. And we should move in that direction without wasting time. Both sides should sit together to find a way out of this crisis,” Modi said in joint statements to reporters in Kiev. “India is ready to play an active role in any effort towards peace. If I can personally play a role in this, I will do it, I want to assure you as a friend,” he said.