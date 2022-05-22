Home page politics

Of: Richard Strobl

The CDU chairman Friedrich Merz has again addressed the traffic light government. He denounced slow arms shipments. Reactions from Germany to the Ukraine war in the news ticker.

This News ticker on reactions from Germany to the Russia-Ukraine war is continuously updated.

Update from May 22, 7:58 p.m.: The CDU chairman Friedrich Merz has again denounced the course of the federal government in arms deliveries to Ukraine to ward off the Russian attack. “The Federal Republic of Germany has not delivered any heavy weapons to this day,” said Merz in an interview broadcast on Sunday evening on the ZDF program “Berlin direct”. Others have been doing more for a long time. “If everyone behaved like the Federal Republic of Germany, the Russian army would have taken Kyiv long ago.”

The opposition and representatives of Ukraine have repeatedly accused the German government of being hesitant to deliver heavy weapons. Former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen called for German leadership at the weekend. Chancellor Olaf Scholz had repeatedly rejected allegations of hesitancy, referred to the support provided so far and at the same time rejected “hasty action”.

“Putin’s calculus”: Germany’s ex-ambassador declares “new hybrid warfare” by Russia against Europe

First report from May 22, 2022:

Berlin – The long-standing German ambassador to Russia, Rüdiger von Fritsch, accuses Moscow of using the global supply crisis caused by the Ukraine war and the resulting threat of refugee movements as a means of warfare. “Vladimir Putin is specifically trying to create hunger crises in the Middle East and North Africa,” said von Fritsch in Berlin daily mirror about the Russian head of state. That is why Russia is preventing Ukraine from exporting grain and even bombing grain silos.

Ukraine war: German ex-ambassador explains Russia’s calculations

“Putin’s calculus is that after grain supplies collapse, starving people will flee these regions and try to get to Europe – like the millions of Syrians who fled the horrors of war did then,” said von Fritsch, who informed Putin in met in person several times in the past. “With new streams of refugees, he wants to destabilize Europe and build up political pressure so that Western countries give up their tough stance against Russia.”

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, attends a meeting of leaders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) at the Kremlin. © Alexander Nemenov

This is “a new hybrid warfare“, criticized the diplomat, who will soon publish the book “Turning Points: Putin’s War and the Consequences”.

Ex-German ambassador to the Ukraine war: “Putin overturned the chessboard”

Von Fritsch does not believe in a quick end to the war. With the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Putin “turned over the chessboard” and “abruptly ended the successful attempt to jointly create security in Europe”.

Defeat in Ukraine is out of the question for Putin, as he is now fighting for his own power in Russia, said the ex-ambassador. Therefore, there is a high probability “that he will try to continue and escalate this war.”

According to von Fritsch, he does not believe that the Russian head of state could also use nuclear weapons: “Vladimir Putin is neither crazy nor irrational. It obeys a different logic.” The statements of the Russian leadership on the deliveries of heavy weapons to Ukraine by Western countries made it clear “that up to now they have very carefully avoided getting into a military confrontation with NATO”. (afp)

