The president of the United States, Donald Trump, said Friday that the agreement with Ukraine on Minerals is “quite close” to close After ensuring that his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodimir Zelenski, has no “letters” in negotiations to end the conflict with Russia. “I think we are quite close. They want it and agree with it and that is significant. It is a great agreement, “Trump stressed in statements to the press, adding that although it is now” difficult “to achieve a pact, his administration will achieve it.

His words occur two days before three years of the beginning of the conflict are completed. In addition, in the face of a war solution, this Friday the US president indicated that he considers that it is not “Important” that Zelenski is present in negotiations To achieve peace in Ukraine. “I have seen him negotiate without letters. He has no letters and one gets tired of that. You get tired of that and I’m already fed up,” he said.