Ukraine conquers Andriivka, a village in the east of the country, and the third brigade of Kiev’s forces documents the success of the counteroffensive – in the war with Russia – with a video that brings the war live to smartphones. The Go-Pro camera mounted on a soldier’s helmet films the military’s advance for about 3 minutes in a ghostly scenario: bare trees, bricks and debris strewn in a deserted area. In the background, columns of smoke rise from the battle sites. Andriivka is southwest of Bakhmut, the city in eastern Ukraine that for months – during the winter – was at the center of the conflict. Andriivka was liberated but, as the video documents, it no longer exists.

“There is nothing left of the village. Maybe some basements. The civilians have been gone for over 6 months, they were evacuated when Wagner was advancing,” Oleksandr Borodin, spokesman for the Ukrainian armed forces, said on TV. Now, the counteroffensive is aiming at Bakhmut: “Everything is stabilizing, we are consolidating our position and we are preparing: there is a lot of work to do. Bakhmut’s right flank is very important. If that front were to fall, it would become impossible to maintain Bakhmut”, he says, referring to the most strategically important area and for this reason contested by the two armies.