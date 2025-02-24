The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, He has arrived on Monday morning in the Ukrainian capital, kyiv, To wrap with other European leaders to the president of the country, Volodimir Zelenskion the day three years have passed since the Russian invasion and in full attack of the American president Donald Trump. “Spain is with Ukraine. Three years after the start of Russian aggression, our commitment to the Ukrainian people remains intact. Already in kyiv, to participate in the International Summit of Support for Ukraine,” said Sanchez in a publication in his profile of X.

The visit of international leaders occurs a day after Zelenski announced that is willing to leave office If this entails peace in Ukraine or the incorporation of the country into NATO. “I have no intention of clinging to power for decades,” he told a press conference.