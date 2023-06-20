Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has accused NATO of wanting to “fight” in Ukraine as the Alliance has demonstrated its unwillingness to stop hostilities. During his official visit to Minsk, Belarus, Lavrov stressed that “through the mouth” of NATO Secretary General Jens Stolteberg, Moscow knows that Ukraine’s allies “are against the ‘freezing’, as they say, of the conflict in Ukraine”.

“So they want to fight. Well, let them fight. We are ready for this,” continued Lavrov, who met with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and counterparts from countries that make up the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

Lavrov, quoted by the Interfax agency, assured that Russia has known about NATO’s objectives in Ukraine for “a long time” and is now trying to put them into practice. “At the same time they declare that they are not waging a war against Russia”, but “acknowledge that if they had not supplied the Kiev regime with weapons, everything would have ended – he said – This is a de facto acknowledgment that I am a direct participant in the declared hybrid war against Russia”.

KREMLIN AND PEACE TALKS

In the meantime, Russia sees little possibility of peace talks with Ukraine, returning to accuse Kiev for this. Russian President Vladimir Putin “is open to dialogue, to contacts” and “last Saturday there was a fairly productive exchange with the African delegation, a dialogue that will continue”, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in statements reported by the Tass Russian agency. The question, he said, is “the potential effectiveness of such an exchange.” “Taking into account the position adopted by the Ukrainian regime and considering the history of this position – he added – at this moment it is difficult to speak of stable bases for any talks”.

TRUMP: “WITH ME, NO WAR”

From the US, Donald Trump says that for years he avoided war in Ukraine, warning Putin that if he invaded Ukrainian territory “he would pay a high price”. Interviewed by Fox News, the former American president claims once again that there would have been no war with him in the White House, claiming his “very good” and “strong” relationship with the Russian president.

“He wouldn’t have done it if I had been there – he said referring to Putin and the invasion – he did it only after I left the White House”. Trump claimed that several times, while he was president, he threatened Putin with reprisals in case of an invasion of Ukraine, and these words – he added – were “all that was needed” to avoid a large-scale conflict.

Finally, Trump once again repeated that he could put an end to the conflict “in 24 hours”, pushing Putin and Volodymyr Zelenski in the same room to negotiate. “Everything would be very fast and the death and destruction would stop,” he said, however refusing to express his positions on the main issues of the negotiations, including control of Crimea, so as not to “obstruct” the process.